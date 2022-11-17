ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Four Marietta College students honored by WVSCPA

Four students from Marietta College’s accounting and public accounting programs were honored for their academic excellence at the annual Student Recognition Night hosted by the Parkersburg chapter of the West Virginia Society of CPAs. The Marietta students recognized were David Fruner ’23 (Parkersburg, West Virginia), Ethan Brooker ’24 (Beverly,...
MARIETTA, OH

