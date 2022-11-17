ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WIVB

VP Harris urges defense of sovereignty in South China Sea

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris urged countries on Tuesday to stand up for territorial integrity and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, which has been challenged by China, and said Washington would press an international campaign against “irresponsible behavior” in the disputed waters.
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
WIVB

Kurdish militants fire at Turkish border town, 2 killed

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkey on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, Turkish officials said. The attack followed deadly airstrikes by Turkey on suspected militant targets in Syria and Iraq. One of the rockets...
WIVB

Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; 62 dead

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake toppled buildings and walls on Indonesia’s densely populated main island on Monday, killing at least 62 and injuring hundreds as people fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris. Officials were gathering information on the toll of those...
WIVB

Malaysian king searches for PM to end deadlock

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king met with lawmakers Wednesday and will next consult other royal families in a continuing search for a prime minister after inconclusive general elections that saw the rise of Islamists sparked anxieties in the multiracial nation. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan,...
WIVB

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi’s Argentina 2-1

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after pulling off one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina. The South American champions and...

