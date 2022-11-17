ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

wevv.com

Road closure in Jasper on Monday

Jasper will close Third Street between Newton Street and Main Street on Monday, November 21st, 2022. The closure is for the installation of storm sewer infrastructure, according to the press release. Traffic will be detoured onto Second Street and Main Street. According to the press release, trucks are encouraged to...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday. Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Section of Highway 41 shut down after pedestrian hit by car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson County Fire confirms structure fire on Pleasant Hill Road

Henderson County fire dispatch has confirmed crews are battling a structure fire on the 8000 block of Pleasant Hill Road. Dispatch says the call came in at 8:29 p.m. We are working to learn more information. We will continue to update you when we learn more.
WEHT/WTVW

Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has revealed more details about a fatal accident near the Zion exit on the Audubon Parkway. Deputies say on November 15 at 11:49 a.m., HCSO responded to the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit in reference to a three vehicle accident with injuries. One driver […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business. Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit. Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke

One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay. One building spared, one demolished in Cannelton as owner files temporary stay. Dispatch: Portions of I-69 closed due to grass fire in Vanderburgh Co. Updated: 24 hours ago. Dispatch: Portions of I-69 closed due to grass fire in...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
BOONVILLE, IN
14news.com

City of Owensboro hosts Christmas Parade

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials invited everyone to be a part of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. Owensboro held its annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony Friday with the parade starting Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The theme for the 84th Christmas Parade was “Christmas in the Movies.”...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

EPD: Drunk Evansville man flips car and leaves the scene

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a car accident. According to Evansville Police, 43-year-old Bruce Adams was involved in a car accident on East Riverside Drive. The accident caused Adams to flip the car on the road. While on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Juvenile injured in shooting on West Mill Road in Evansville

There's a heavy police presence on West Mill Road in Evansville after a Friday afternoon shooting involving a juvenile victim. Police were dispatched to a shooting in the area around 2:40 p.m. Friday. EPD confirms that a juvenile victim was shot, but their current condition is unclear. Few details are...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
OWENSBORO, KY

