FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wevv.com
Road closure in Jasper on Monday
Jasper will close Third Street between Newton Street and Main Street on Monday, November 21st, 2022. The closure is for the installation of storm sewer infrastructure, according to the press release. Traffic will be detoured onto Second Street and Main Street. According to the press release, trucks are encouraged to...
14news.com
Crews called to several crashes on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a few crashes at the same time on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday. Dispatchers say one was 1:30 p.m. at Stockwell. They say one car was in the ditch in the westbound lanes, and two cars were involved in a crash in the eastbound lanes.
14news.com
Section of Highway 41 shut down after pedestrian hit by car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
14news.com
Dispatch: Portions of I-69 closed due to grass fire in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that parts of Interstate 69 were shut down after reports of a grass fire spreading in Vanderburgh County on Friday afternoon. This happened between the 12 and 15-mile markers on Interstate 69 near Millersburg Road. Our crew on scene reports the fire appears to...
wevv.com
Henderson County Fire confirms structure fire on Pleasant Hill Road
Henderson County fire dispatch has confirmed crews are battling a structure fire on the 8000 block of Pleasant Hill Road. Dispatch says the call came in at 8:29 p.m. We are working to learn more information. We will continue to update you when we learn more.
Details released about fatal Audubon Parkway wreck
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has revealed more details about a fatal accident near the Zion exit on the Audubon Parkway. Deputies say on November 15 at 11:49 a.m., HCSO responded to the Audubon Parkway near the Zion exit in reference to a three vehicle accident with injuries. One driver […]
14news.com
Princeton restaurant owner hoping for a barrier after another crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The owner of a Princeton restaurant says there was another crash in front of her business. Thankfully this time, her building at Broadway and Main Street wasn’t hit. Susan, of Susan Bobe’s Pizza, says a man driving a truck had a medical emergency Friday evening...
14news.com
Large fire breaks out in Princeton causing heavy smoke
White Flag event issued in Owensboro
(WEHT) - The National Weather Service says White Flag criteria, 15 degrees or lower air temperature and or wind chill, will likely be met tonight and Saturday night.
Overnight house fire handled by Boonville Fire Department
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight house fire in Warrick County had first-responders rushing to Centennial Street early Saturday morning. The Boonville Fire Department shared photographs from the scene shortly before 5 a.m. on social media, mentioning they had just finished clearing the home. People inside the home reportedly called 911 after hearing something fall […]
14news.com
City of Owensboro hosts Christmas Parade
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials invited everyone to be a part of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. Owensboro held its annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony Friday with the parade starting Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The theme for the 84th Christmas Parade was “Christmas in the Movies.”...
14news.com
EPD: Drunk Evansville man flips car and leaves the scene
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a car accident. According to Evansville Police, 43-year-old Bruce Adams was involved in a car accident on East Riverside Drive. The accident caused Adams to flip the car on the road. While on...
Highway 231 partially closed for accident in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us an accident has shut down part of a busy US Highway in Daviess County. Officials say the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is working the crash at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and US 231. According to a short press release, the highway is expected to remained […]
wevv.com
Juvenile injured in shooting on West Mill Road in Evansville
There's a heavy police presence on West Mill Road in Evansville after a Friday afternoon shooting involving a juvenile victim. Police were dispatched to a shooting in the area around 2:40 p.m. Friday. EPD confirms that a juvenile victim was shot, but their current condition is unclear. Few details are...
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
Masonville hunting cabin goes up in flames
The Masonville Fire Department says it dispatched firefighters to Highway 1414 in Ohio County to help with a structure fire on Friday. Reports say the call came in at 6:45 a.m.
wevv.com
Overnight warming center opening in Owensboro on Friday and Saturday night
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, say overnight shelter will be available from the cold into the weekend. Andy Ball, Director of Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, says the Daniel Pitino Shelter will be open from 6 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, and again from 6 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.
Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed a fatal accident on the Audubon near the Zion exit. KYTC officials say an eastbound crash in Henderson has closed the Audubon Parkway at both directions at MP 7. KYTC says the closure should last for two hours. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you […]
Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
k105.com
Leitchfield FD battles huge outbuilding fire that destroyed multiple vehicles, many other items
A large outbuilding and its contents, including vehicles and equipment, have been destroyed in a fire on Sunbeam Road. Friday morning at 1:06, the Leitchfield Fire Department responded to the outbuilding fire in the 1900 block of Sunbeam Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found one side of the building fully engulfed in flames.
