Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIARome, NY
Related
cnycentral.com
Madison, Oneida County Sheriff's Offices changeup exam format for corrections deputies
The Madison and Oneida County Sheriff's Departments are eliminating written exams for corrections officers, taking part in a New York State Civil Service Department pilot program to instead use an online questionnaire to kickoff the hiring process, hoping to avoid staffing shortages getting worse. Instead of a written and multiple...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
WKTV
Free car seat safety check in Oneida next week
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The New York State Police are hosting a car seat safety event on Nov. 22 in Oneida. Certified passenger safety technicians will be on-site to not only check your car seats to make sure they are properly installed but will physically install them for you as well.
WKTV
Written exam for corrections officers in Madison County replaced with online questionnaire
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood and Madison County Board Chairman John Becker say the written exam for corrections officers has been replaced with an online questionnaire. Madison County has joined in on the pilot program provided by the New York State Civil Service Department, that has made...
WKTV
New Forest Cemetery holds open house
Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
WKTV
10 people graduate Oneida County Drug Treatment Court
ROME, N.Y. -- 10 people graduated from the Oneida County Drug Treatment Court on Friday, ready to live sober lives. The ceremony took place at the Oneida County Supreme Court in Rome. The 10 participants honored at the event, completed all requirements of the program. There are many requirements once...
Two arrested following Cortland County drug bust
On November 16th, the Cortland County Drug Task Force, along with other departments, served a narcotics search warrant at a residence located on Route 26 in
WKTV
Sheriff Maciol gives tips on staying safe during Deer Rifle Season
UTICA, N.Y. -- Opening day of Deer Rifle Season in the Southern part of Oneida County begins Saturday. Sheriff, Robert Maciol along with the members of the Sheriff’s Office, recommends these tips to stay safe while hunting:. • Tell someone where you will be hunting and put hunting plans...
WKTV
Police looking for owner of vehicle that hit a Whitesboro DPW vehicle Friday and fled
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the owner of a vehicle. The driver of a Ford F150 hit a village Department of Public Works vehicle on Main Street in Whitesboro around 1:15 PM Friday. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
cnycentral.com
Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
cnyhomepage.com
Do you know these men? UPD wants info in ongoing case
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to identify two men in an ongoing criminal case and is asking the public for any information they may have. If you know the individuals shown in the images below or have any information regarding...
Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th
DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
WKTV
Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine. They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles. When that alarm goes off, people should lock all doors and windows...
localsyr.com
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
New fast-food restaurant proposed for eastern Onondaga County on site of former fire station
Manlius, N.Y. – A Syracuse-based restaurant group wants to put a new, drive-thru Taco Bell restaurant where the village’s former fire station sits now. The old Manlius fire station on Stickley Drive would be demolished and a new building constructed, said Mike Decker, the village’s code enforcement officer.
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening of Winter Warming Shelter in Oswego for Homeless
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego has once again partnered with Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter for the homeless and those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. Mayor Barlow and Victory have established a partnership over the last few years to provide such a...
Shots fired in Roberts Elementary School parking lot in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Shots were fired in the parking lot of Roberts Elementary School, along the 700 block of Glenwood Ave. according to Syracuse Police Department. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, November 18, many shell casings were found in the parking lot of the elementary school, which is part of the Syracuse City […]
WKTV
Three-car accident on Route five in New Hartford Friday Night
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Around 5:45 p.m. the New Hartford Police Department responded to a three-car accident on Route five near Applewood Boulevard. According to the New Hartford Police, one person is in critical condition and two others were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the...
WKTV
Christmas on Main returns
Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
Comments / 0