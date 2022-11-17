ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oriskany, NY

cnyhomepage.com

Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Free car seat safety check in Oneida next week

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The New York State Police are hosting a car seat safety event on Nov. 22 in Oneida. Certified passenger safety technicians will be on-site to not only check your car seats to make sure they are properly installed but will physically install them for you as well.
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

New Forest Cemetery holds open house

Utica, N.Y.--The New Forest cemetery held an open house today. People were able to meet the cemetery’s new board members, enjoy food and drinks and even participate in a scavenger hunt. The previous board abandoned the cemetery earlier this year after it fell into disrepair and became overgrown with grass and brush. The cemetery’s new board says they’ve put in a lot of work to get the cemetery looking good again, but there’s still a long way to go.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

10 people graduate Oneida County Drug Treatment Court

ROME, N.Y. -- 10 people graduated from the Oneida County Drug Treatment Court on Friday, ready to live sober lives. The ceremony took place at the Oneida County Supreme Court in Rome. The 10 participants honored at the event, completed all requirements of the program. There are many requirements once...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
OSWEGO, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Do you know these men? UPD wants info in ongoing case

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WFXV) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to identify two men in an ongoing criminal case and is asking the public for any information they may have. If you know the individuals shown in the images below or have any information regarding...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Nov. 17th

DOB: 05/09/1996 (26yo) Descriptors: Male, 6’3, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477. Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine. They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles. When that alarm goes off, people should lock all doors and windows...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Three-car accident on Route five in New Hartford Friday Night

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- Around 5:45 p.m. the New Hartford Police Department responded to a three-car accident on Route five near Applewood Boulevard. According to the New Hartford Police, one person is in critical condition and two others were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Due to the...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Christmas on Main returns

Utica, N.Y.-- Christmas on main returned to Utica today after not being held for two years because of the pandemic. The event was held inside union station Saturday and featured a petting zoo, cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event was free for everyone and a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.
UTICA, NY

