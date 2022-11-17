Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
KPLC TV
Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week. Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal.
KPLC TV
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
KPLC TV
Sulphur Christian Community Coalition awarded Angels of Change grant
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Artist adds holiday...
KPLC TV
Fearless Missions holding Thanksgiving food drive in Ragley
Ragley, La. (KPLC) - Inflation is hitting grocery shoppers hard this year, but Fearless Missions is giving away items to help families prepare Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Pantry event will be held at the South Beauregard Community Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Residents of...
KPLC TV
Artist adds some holiday color to Sulphur with window paintings
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Artist Dewey Oliva hopes to bring some holiday spirit as he makes the City of Sulphur his canvas. Oliva is painting windows around the city to spread Christmas cheer. “I know when the kids and families see all the decorations and artwork it brings back that...
Smoke and Barrel This Weekend in Lake Charles, Free Admission?
Smoke and Barrel makes its triumphant return this weekend to Lake Charles. The non-profit event not only raises money for various charities but hits home by combining bourbon, bbq, and whiskey. What more could we ask for?. The event features over 80 bourbons, scotches, and whiskeys guests can try, live...
KPLC TV
SWLA food banks see increase in need ahead of holidays
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many area food distributors said the demand is high for food, and they are in need of donations ahead of the holidays. Thanksgiving is a time spent with family, and of course food, but for those who struggle to make ends meet, they might rely on their local food bank to put food on the dinner table.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: New therapy uses trained wolves to treat addiction
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are plenty of stories of how dogs and humans are able to connect. But can people and wolves also experience that healing bond and help beat an addiction?. We often think of wolves as ferocious predators, but a new therapy is showing they might...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles family thankful for new home after Hurricane Laura
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise.
KPLC TV
Hackberry High holds surprise retirement celebration for long-time educator
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What started out as a pre-Thanksgiving celebration at Hackberry High School turned into so much more than one long-time educator ever imagined. Miss Clara Welch is retiring after serving 43 years in Cameron Parish Schools making it a busy day at the high school. Students paraded the hall as part of their Thanksgiving balloon parade with Miss Welch as their grand marshal.
KPLC TV
Adopt a pup and watch Air Bud with Movies Under the Stars
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services says their Movies Under the Stars presentation of Air Bud will begin a little earlier than originally planned today due to the colder temperatures expected later in the evening. The movie will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at...
KPLC TV
Parolees celebrate graduation as they transition to life out of prison with new mindsets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - How we respond to people or adverse situations makes all the difference in the world. If you’re always getting into fights, maybe you should re-think your reaction to those circumstances. A program to help people, specifically those whose actions have landed them in jail,...
KPLC TV
Annual Holliday Art Walk returns to downtown Lake Charles on Nov. 26
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA has announced its 2nd annual Holliday Art Walk. The art walk will be held in Downtown Lake Charles from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. The event will feature over 40 art vendors in an...
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
KPLC TV
Jeff Davis students enjoy Special Olympics despite the cold
Welsh, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish held its 2022 Special Olympics Friday morning, moving the event inside the Welsh High School Gym due to cold weather. Students from third to 12th grade with and without disabilities played bocce ball and horseshoes together in a friendly competition. ”Well, we definitely...
KPLC TV
Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A new addition to the Oil and Gas Park in Jennings pays tribute to those who fought in the Vietnam conflict. The new Vietnam veterans memorial was dedicated Friday morning. Vietnam veteran Sidney Scott, who served as a personnel specialist during the war, attended the dedication...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office raises $10,000 for “No-Shave November”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies collectively donated $10,000 for charity by participating in their office’s No-Shave November fundraiser. Sheriff Tony Mancuso says over 250 deputies participated in the fundraiser and raised over $8,000 and that he would donate the remainder to bring their...
KPLC TV
Millennium Park temporarily closed
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Millennium Park in Lake Charles is temporarily closed until Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The closure is to allow crews to complete work for the upcoming Light Up the Lake Christman Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Comments / 0