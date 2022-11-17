ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Volunteers hand out Thanksgiving meals to seniors in need

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Volunteers gave thanks to seniors all around Calcasieu Parish today as they delivered a thanksgiving meal ahead of the holiday next week. Phillips 66, Second Harvest and Calcasieu Council on Aging volunteers packed their cars and hit the road. Going door to door delivering Thanksgiving food baskets to senior citizens in need.
Sulphur Christian Community Coalition awarded Angels of Change grant

Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Artist adds holiday...
Fearless Missions holding Thanksgiving food drive in Ragley

Ragley, La. (KPLC) - Inflation is hitting grocery shoppers hard this year, but Fearless Missions is giving away items to help families prepare Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Pantry event will be held at the South Beauregard Community Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19. Residents of...
Artist adds some holiday color to Sulphur with window paintings

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Artist Dewey Oliva hopes to bring some holiday spirit as he makes the City of Sulphur his canvas. Oliva is painting windows around the city to spread Christmas cheer. “I know when the kids and families see all the decorations and artwork it brings back that...
SWLA food banks see increase in need ahead of holidays

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many area food distributors said the demand is high for food, and they are in need of donations ahead of the holidays. Thanksgiving is a time spent with family, and of course food, but for those who struggle to make ends meet, they might rely on their local food bank to put food on the dinner table.
Health Headlines: New therapy uses trained wolves to treat addiction

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are plenty of stories of how dogs and humans are able to connect. But can people and wolves also experience that healing bond and help beat an addiction?. We often think of wolves as ferocious predators, but a new therapy is showing they might...
Hackberry High holds surprise retirement celebration for long-time educator

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What started out as a pre-Thanksgiving celebration at Hackberry High School turned into so much more than one long-time educator ever imagined. Miss Clara Welch is retiring after serving 43 years in Cameron Parish Schools making it a busy day at the high school. Students paraded the hall as part of their Thanksgiving balloon parade with Miss Welch as their grand marshal.
Adopt a pup and watch Air Bud with Movies Under the Stars

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Animal Services says their Movies Under the Stars presentation of Air Bud will begin a little earlier than originally planned today due to the colder temperatures expected later in the evening. The movie will be from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at...
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
Jeff Davis students enjoy Special Olympics despite the cold

Welsh, La. (KPLC) - Jeff Davis Parish held its 2022 Special Olympics Friday morning, moving the event inside the Welsh High School Gym due to cold weather. Students from third to 12th grade with and without disabilities played bocce ball and horseshoes together in a friendly competition. ”Well, we definitely...
Jennings memorial dedicated to those who served in Vietnam

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A new addition to the Oil and Gas Park in Jennings pays tribute to those who fought in the Vietnam conflict. The new Vietnam veterans memorial was dedicated Friday morning. Vietnam veteran Sidney Scott, who served as a personnel specialist during the war, attended the dedication...
Millennium Park temporarily closed

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Millennium Park in Lake Charles is temporarily closed until Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The closure is to allow crews to complete work for the upcoming Light Up the Lake Christman Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26.
