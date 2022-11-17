Ludlow Police get in the spirit with toy drive

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department is holding the first Toys for Tots program for the department, to help provide children in need with gifts of their own this holiday season.

The drive kicked off Tuesday and will run through December 10th. Any new, unwrapped toys and gifts will be accepted for the drive. Toys can be dropped off to the donation box located at the main entrance of the Ludlow police station during normal business hours.



