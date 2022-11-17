ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Condition unknown of juvenile struck by vehicle in Garden District

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A juvenile was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in the Lower Garden District Wednesday (Nov. 16) morning.

Investigations revealed at about 5:16 a.m., a pre-teen pedestrian was struck in the 1400 block of Magazine Street. The juvenile was taken to the hospital by EMS but there is no update on their condition.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene of the accident and cooperated with the investigation. No further details are available at this time.

NEW ORLEANS, LA
