ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Joe Judge had a final Daniel Jones message after Giants firing

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rfpsd_0jDg54vO00

Joe Judge didn’t fire off any shots after being fired by the Giants, instead offering one last vote of confidence to his former quarterback.

Judge was fired after two seasons helming Big Blue with a 10-23 record as the franchise made sweeping leadership changes. According to Fox Sports’ Peter Schraeger during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast , the coach took the very high road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v9lx1_0jDg54vO00
Joe Judge sang his former QB’s praises after being fired by the Giants.
New York Post

“He gets fired, everyone’s so happy, doing flips, and I do this thing where I’ll cal the coach or text him and be like ‘Hey, if there’s anything I can do,'” Schrager said. “I can’t do sh-t, ‘If there’s anything I can do, put in a good word with another team…’ They don’t need my help, but it’s a gesture.

“He calls me right away and he goes, ‘Here’s what you can do’ — I love this about Joe Judge and Giants fans might be ready to run through a wall for this — ‘This is what you can do. Next time you or your co-hosts want to sh-t all over Daniel Jones, or say that they know Jones is terrible, or this or that, know that Daniel Jones is tough as sh-t, comes prepared, and I would run through a brick wall for that guy.'”

Jones, a controversial sixth overall pick by Judge’s GM, Dave Gettleman, in the 2019 NFL Draft, did not become the franchise QB Giants fans dreamed of in two seasons under Judge. He was among the league leaders in being sacked in his first two seasons while struggling with turnovers.

Perplexed, Schraeger made sure he was getting the right message from Judge.

“I’m like, ‘That’s the one thing you want? You don’t want to take a shot at Gettleman, you don’t want to take a shot at the Maras?'” he said “He’s like, ‘Nah, whatever. Just that quarterback is tough and was put in a tough spot and I just want everyone to know that.'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23mNpJ_0jDg54vO00
Judge made sure to pass along his real thoughts on Daniel Jones.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Jones, having had his fifth-year option declined by the Giants, has helped guide the team to a 7-2 start as he attempts to impress new GM Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll.

His former coach, meanwhile, is in New England for a second go-round under coach Bill Belichick.

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Again Hints At Signing With New York Giants

The Odell Beckham Jr. watch is now in full effect in the NFL. The former Pro Bowler was recently given a clean bill of health and received a full clearance to return to football activities after tearing his ACL during the Super Bowl while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Plenty of teams have been interested in signing him, including the New York Giants.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Eagles Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy this week, and Cowboys fans have taken notice. Philly has had issues with its defensive line depth, particularly at tackle with rookie Jordan Davis sidelined. To help alleviate the problem, the Eagles went out and added veteran free agents Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

NFL Executives Have ‘Doubts’ About Patriots QB Mac Jones?

Mac Jones was the fifth quarterback selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and for most of his rookie season, it looked like the New England Patriots struck gold. Jones wasn’t overly impressive, especially down the stretch last year. But he had the most immediate success of the five QBs taken in Round 1 — a group that also includes Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trey Lance of the San Francisco 49ers and Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears.
NJ.com

Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery

NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent

The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Could Giants and Odell Beckham Jr. actually reunite?

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the passing of Judy Coughlin and the impact she had on the New York Giants, the community and the Jay Fund Foundation. We also discuss the Giants’ need for a wide receiver and the tantalizing availability of Odell Beckham Jr. Might a Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys ultimately determine his free agent fate?
NEW YORK STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Mailbag: Alex Bachman, Salary Cap, the Draft and More

Editor's Note: Because of the short work week, I'm folding in some questions received from LockedOn Giants podcast listeners. If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
77K+
Followers
63K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy