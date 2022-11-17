Hermosa Chamber surveys businesses, residents about keeping Labor Day Weekend Fiesta, or launching new event in the fall

Read full article on original website
New Dining Options part of Dana Point Harbor Revitalization Project
Headline the dining developments is The Boathouse, a curated artisanal food court.
Six Flags Magic Mountain Transforms Into Magical Winter Wonderland As ‘Holiday In The Park’ Returns
Beginning this month through Jan. 1, Six Flags is set to celebrate the season with immersive holiday-themed areas. Six Flags Magic Mountain is set to bring back its “Holiday in the Park” beginning Nov. 25 and running through Jan. 1 as the park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland with more than two million twinkling ...
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC
Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
easyreadernews.com
Long Beach will try to speed up homeless encampment sweeps before Christmas tree lighting
Long Beach officials say they're putting up more lighting and more quickly clearing away homeless encampments in the hopes of making people feel safer before the holiday celebration. The post Long Beach will try to speed up homeless encampment sweeps before Christmas tree lighting appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Wienerschnitzel Eyes Long Beach Location for a Total Redo
Galardi Group Inc. – the entity behind the famed frankfurter joint – is rehauling handfuls of California Weinerschnitzels, with a Long Beach outpost under consideration as well
easyreadernews.com
After a decade of conflict over Sand Dune Park, Manhattan Beach forged a lasting peace
Over the past six months, Manhattan Beach’s public works department removed 100 tons of dead vegetation, planted 320 trees and plants, installed new irrigation, and refurbished the utility building at Sand Dune Park. And trucked 650 tons of sand from the bottom of the dune, and dumped it at the top of the dune.
River Jetty Restaurant Group’s A PCH Restaurant Lands a Home and Altered Launch Date
Specifics are surfacing about the incoming eatery on the heels of What Now Los Angeles’ April coverage
Red Room no more: Under new owners, bar to reopen as Baby Gee this month
Baby Gee is expected to open by the end of the month, serving up nearly two dozen specialty cocktails as well as craft beer, kombucha, fermented ginger beer and more. The post Red Room no more: Under new owners, bar to reopen as Baby Gee this month appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newportbeachindy.com
Salt & Straw Ice Cream Opens ‘Scoop Shop’ in Newport Beach
“A day without ice cream is a day without sunshine.”. That’s a quote from me, and you’re welcome to borrow it. Yes, I’m an ice cream fan, dating to back to my childhood when I’d go to Thrifty’s Drugstore and order a double scoop of pistachio and strawberry whenever I could talk my dad out of a quarter.
The Father and Son-Owned Ham ‘n Scram Will Soon Come to Long Beach
Forrest and Jeremy Frederick are gearing up to open a second ham-centric outpost
Breakfast Republic Will Soon Come to Long Beach’s Balmy Belmont Shore
The eccentric a.m. eatery is gearing up to take over Boubouffe Mediterranean Grille on the open and airy corner of 2nd Street and Pomona Avenue
Downtown Long Beach to clear out homeless encampments
Newly posted signs downtown Long Beach warn the homeless to remove their things because sidewalk encampments will be cleared out this weekend.
Mountain lion keeps coming back to one Corona neighborhood, resident says
Imagine walking outside of your home to a mountain lion roaming through your neighborhood. This apparently has happened several times near one Corona home.
pasadenanow.com
City of Pasadena Announces Thanksgiving Holiday Closures and Reminders
Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and most City services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Specific closures, exceptions and reminders are noted below. Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to be staffed for all...
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles And SoCal: Nov. 18 - 20
Check out the latest in toys and collectibles at DesignerCon. View the future of the auto industry at the L.A. Auto Show. Visit the Enchanted Forest of Light. Attend Bob Baker Marionette Theater's telethon.
easyreadernews.com
Redondo Beach City Council Ranked-choice voting to go on March ballot
The Redondo Beach city council voted 5-0 last week to put a measure on the ballot next March which could bring ranked-choice voting to the city. “The point is to eliminate run-offs,” said City Councilman Todd Loewenstein. In a ranked-choice system, people vote for a list of candidates, in...
theregistrysocal.com
15,110 SQFT Mixed-Use Property on Broadway in Santa Monica Sells for $9.25MM
Los Angeles, Calif. – Kidder Mathews’ Darrell Levonian, Tanel Haruzade, and Brittney McCarthy represented a private investor in purchasing a property at 1617 Broadway in Santa Monica for $9,250,000. The mixed-use building was constructed in 2002 and recently remodeled. Located half a mile from the beach, it comprises...
Santa Monica Mirror
Oracle Looking to Sell Santa Monica Office Space
Colorado Avenue property has 36 percent vacancy rate. A large tech company seems to be moving out of Santa Monica as reported by The Real Deal.com. Oracle, a software company based in Austin, Texas has put the office space at 2600 Colorado Avenue up for sale according to Avison Young’s marketing documents.
easyreadernews.com
Chef fusion in Rancho Palos Verdes
Terranea’s signature restaurant, Mar’Sel, and the resort complex itself, have new chefs. The two newcomers are very different people, doing very different jobs. Many people who have visited Terranea have never thought about the logistics of having a hotel, golf course, and eight restaurants at the far end of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Guests arrive at all hours, and employees are ready to greet, feed, house, and pamper them. Multiple restaurants and bars present the largest challenge, where the resort has just had changes at the top level.
