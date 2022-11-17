ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
Thanksgiving air travel nearing pre-pandemic levels at Sea-Tac

SEATTLE — Thanksgiving is days away, and the American Automobile Association (AAA) has projected this year to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since 2000, when it started tracking the data, with 54.6 million people traveling for the holiday. Wednesday is the busiest travel day. Sea-Tac International Airport is...
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes

Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
Annual barnacle cleanup at Ballard Locks protects boats, migrating salmon

SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s not-so-modern marvels was cleaned Friday by the Army Corps of Engineers and some well-equipped volunteers. The Ballard Locks are 105 years old and remain one of Seattle’s most popular attractions. The locks are a gravity fed system used to raise and lower boats and connects the saltwater Puget Sound to the freshwater Ship Canal that leads to Lake Washington.
Bristol Bay’s boom year

The 2022 sockeye salmon harvest from Bristol Bay broke all records, a flood of fish that far surpassed the last record season in 1995. “There’s been a lot of good years, but nothing like 2022,” said Andy Wink, executive director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, said at the Washington Maritime Economic Forecast Breakfast session Friday at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle.
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing

Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
The London Plane in Seattle's Pioneer Square is closing

A favorite in Pioneer Square is saying goodbye. The London Plane, a space featuring a cafe/wine bar, flower shop and market, is closing its doors in December. The announcement was posted on the business' Instagram Friday. "Over the last decade, we have been so fortunate for the support of our...
Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time

You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
Big Power for a Little Railroad

It may be difficult to believe, but some short line railroads have begun moving from older Electro-Motive Division (EMD) locomotives (like GP40s and GP38-2s) to larger, contemporary six-axle locomotives. Athearn has brought some of these heavy-duty Class II and Class III locomotives to market, including this review’s example from Washington State short line Tacoma Rail. I believe this is the second mass-produced HO-scale model of a Tacoma Rail locomotive, with Atlas having made a Genset (Tacoma Rail 2100) in HO a few years ago.
Seattle takes on Los Angeles following Schultz's 2-goal showing

Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Saturday, 7 p.m. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -129, Kings +109; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Los Angeles Kings after Justin Schultz scored two goals in...
