Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
freightwaves.com
Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
Thanksgiving air travel nearing pre-pandemic levels at Sea-Tac
SEATTLE — Thanksgiving is days away, and the American Automobile Association (AAA) has projected this year to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since 2000, when it started tracking the data, with 54.6 million people traveling for the holiday. Wednesday is the busiest travel day. Sea-Tac International Airport is...
kinyradio.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company's plane crashes
Snohomish, Washington (AP) — Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney...
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
Annual barnacle cleanup at Ballard Locks protects boats, migrating salmon
SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s not-so-modern marvels was cleaned Friday by the Army Corps of Engineers and some well-equipped volunteers. The Ballard Locks are 105 years old and remain one of Seattle’s most popular attractions. The locks are a gravity fed system used to raise and lower boats and connects the saltwater Puget Sound to the freshwater Ship Canal that leads to Lake Washington.
nationalfisherman.com
Bristol Bay’s boom year
The 2022 sockeye salmon harvest from Bristol Bay broke all records, a flood of fish that far surpassed the last record season in 1995. “There’s been a lot of good years, but nothing like 2022,” said Andy Wink, executive director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, said at the Washington Maritime Economic Forecast Breakfast session Friday at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle.
Seattle nonprofit collecting 10,000 pairs of socks for 10 shelters
SEATTLE — The annual 10 for 10 Sock Drive is underway to help local shelters as the temperatures get colder. The drive, organized by the nonprofit Dignity for Divas (DfD), has a goal of 10,000 new pairs of socks for men, women and children, which will be given to 10 local homeless shelters.
CBS News
A pair of talented performers are breaking barriers at the Pacific Northwest Ballet
SEATTLE - A pair of talented performers are breaking barriers at the Pacific Northwest Ballet. "We are living in times where we are being celebrated by our talent, by our skills, and by who we are, as Black people, as Black artists," said PNB's Jonathan Batista. It's been 14 years...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Graffiti along the ‘gateway to Seattle’ is embarrassing
Probably the most famous Interstate 5 ramps are the tunnel ramps to and from Mercer Street downtown at Exit 167– the gateway to Seattle Center. If you drive it on a typical day, you’re only in the tunnel for about 20 seconds, but on my last trip a week ago to a show at McCaw Hall, traffic was backed up… and so I got a good long look.
seattlerefined.com
The London Plane in Seattle's Pioneer Square is closing
A favorite in Pioneer Square is saying goodbye. The London Plane, a space featuring a cafe/wine bar, flower shop and market, is closing its doors in December. The announcement was posted on the business' Instagram Friday. "Over the last decade, we have been so fortunate for the support of our...
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
MyNorthwest.com
Harrowing Burien airliner crash covered up by time
You wouldn’t know anything about it now by observing a typical day at this old family-owned supermarket in Burien. There’s no monument, and no interpretive signage. Errand-focused drivers come in and out of the parking lot where Des Moines Memorial Way crosses South 120th Street. Oblivious customers hurry up and down the clean and well-maintained aisles. And though she’s lived in the neighborhood for decades, the white-haired lady asking about bean sprouts has no idea that she’s standing on a spot where a deadly tragedy occurred 60 years ago this week.
Death toll rises to 4 after plane crashes, catches fire in field near Snohomish
SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Four people are confirmed to have died in a small plane that crashed into a field and caught fire near Snohomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. “With assistance from the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, investigators confirmed 4 fatalities,” said spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
Hard landing by ferry damages dock on Bainbridge Island
SEATTLE — The Bainbridge Island ferry dock received some minor damage after a ferry made a hard landing on Sunday afternoon. The ferry Tacoma’s 3:55 p.m. sailing from Bainbridge Island was delayed due to the incident in the second slip. The hard landing happened while someone was being...
KING-5
Toshi's Teriyaki wins Best Teriyaki in 2022 Best of Western Washington contest - 2022's Best
MILL CREEK, Wash. — You can find Toshi's Teriyaki shops throughout Puget Sound, but Mill Creek is the only place where you'll find Toshi Kasahara, who some call the Godfather of Seattle Teriyaki. It was 1976 when Kasahara moved here from Japan and introduced Seattle to Teriyaki, inadvertently starting...
Yakima Herald Republic
Celebration of life set for Art Oberto, Seattle’s sausage and jerky king
A celebration of life for Art Oberto, a Seattle fixture known as the city’s sausage and jerky king, will be held Friday at the Museum of History & Industry. Oberto died in August, about a week after he had a mild stroke, at his assisted-living apartment in Seattle, his family said. He was 95.
modelrailroadnews.com
Big Power for a Little Railroad
It may be difficult to believe, but some short line railroads have begun moving from older Electro-Motive Division (EMD) locomotives (like GP40s and GP38-2s) to larger, contemporary six-axle locomotives. Athearn has brought some of these heavy-duty Class II and Class III locomotives to market, including this review’s example from Washington State short line Tacoma Rail. I believe this is the second mass-produced HO-scale model of a Tacoma Rail locomotive, with Atlas having made a Genset (Tacoma Rail 2100) in HO a few years ago.
Seattle takes on Los Angeles following Schultz's 2-goal showing
Los Angeles Kings (10-7-1, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (8-5-3, third in the Pacific Division) Seattle; Saturday, 7 p.m. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -129, Kings +109; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Los Angeles Kings after Justin Schultz scored two goals in...
Alaska Airlines one of first US Airlines to use virtual reality in pilot training
SEATTLE — New technology has been implemented at Alaska Airlines' Flight Operations Training Center. A pilot's basic training typically goes from learning in a classroom to half simulations, then graduating to a full simulation before getting into a real plane. Now, virtual reality (VR) is being introduced in the...
Fire at family-owned Puyallup commercial farm burns for hours
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A barn at a family-owned commercial farm in Puyallup caught fire Thursday night and firefighters remained at the scene on Friday. At 9:23 p.m., East Pierce Fire & Rescue crews were called to Spooner Farms at 9710 state Route 162 in Puyallup. Firefighters battled the flames...
KING 5
