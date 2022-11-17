ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's got very ugly': Kate Ferdinand is in a 'legal row over her investment in a London doughnut shop as she tries to buy out baker for £37'

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Kate Ferdinand is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle as she aims to take control of a doughnut shop she invested in.

According to The Sun, the reality star, 31, has been accused of attempting to force baker Aimee Clayton out of Dolly Donuts and even offered to buy her share of the company for just £37.

An insider told the publication that the row has now got 'very ugly'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Stoe_0jDg4Sk800
Trouble in the kitchen: Kate Ferdinand, 31, is reportedly in a legal battle as she aims to take control of a doughnut shop she invested in during lockdown

The Bromley business first opened during the Covid-19 pandemic before receiving a cash injection from Kate, her husband Rio, 44, and pal Lisa Moralee.

The popular shop, which was founded as a home-run business, specialises in sweet treats and even employs Rio's brother Jeremiah.

However, things reportedly turned sour between baker Aimee and her investors and she left as a director of the company earlier this year - just months after the store opened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rq99g_0jDg4Sk800
Yum: The popular shop, which first started as a home-run business, specialises in sweet treats and even employs Rio's brother Jeremiah
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orR6w_0jDg4Sk800
From sweet to sour: But Kate has been accused of attempting to force baker Aimee Clayton (pictured) out of Dolly's Donuts and even offered to buy her share of the company for just £37

An insider told the publication: 'Aimee has gone legal after feeling edged out of her own business. Things came to a head and Aimee has launched a legal case. It's got very ugly.'

Kate and Lisa were appointed 'persons with ­significant control' within the business before being made directors in September 2021.

MailOnline have contacted Kate's representatives for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DXCOu_0jDg4Sk800
Investors: The Bromley business first opened during the pandemic before receiving a cash injection from Kate, husband Rio, 44, and her pal Lisa Moralee

It comes after her husband Rio revealed the thing that he and his wife Kate argue about the most.

The former footballer told how he and Kate squabble over his efforts to solve whatever she is venting to him about, even when she doesn't want him to.

Speaking on the Football Ramble podcast, Rio said he thinks men are more likely to only discuss their problems if they're trying to 'make a solution'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuucA_0jDg4Sk800
Couple: It comes after her husband Rio revealed the thing he and his wife Kate argue about the most.

He said: 'My missus will tell me a problem that she's got going on, and I talk about it from my point of view.

'Most men are like this, we try to help them solve the problem. And she's going "I don't want you to try and solve it".

'And I end up having arguments with her. We only argue about stuff like this. We get into a full-blast row because you're trying to solve it.

'She says: "I don't want you to solve my problem for me. I just want to be able to vent, and you listen, and just help me that way".'

'As a man you're sitting there going, "Well why are you telling me then if it can't be solved? Just solve it".'

'Men feel "don't discuss it if you're not trying to make a solution".'

'What's the point in discussing it if there's no solution-based foundations of why you're making that conversation', which is probably the wrong way to look at it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xdf8a_0jDg4Sk800
Relationship: The former footballer told how he and Kate squabble over his efforts to solve whatever she is venting to him about, even when she doesn't want him to

Comments / 1

