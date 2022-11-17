Michigan man pleads guilty to financial elder abuse, ordered to forfeit vehicles, home

KALAMAZOO (WWJ) – A Kalamazoo man has been slapped with a hefty punishment after pleading guilty to multiple counts of financial elder abuse.

Craig Macauley, 39, pleaded guilty to three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult, between $1,000-$20,000, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.

Under his plea agreement, Macauley agreed to waive all his rights to a number of items, including the victim’s home, after authorities determined he had her place his name on the deed.

He also waived rights to the following items that were seized by special agents of the Department of Attorney General: 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, 2017 Kawasaki ATV, 2018 R&R trailer, 2005 GMC Yukon Denali and a 14k yellow gold diamond ring.

Macauley paid $10,000 up front in restitution for the victim and has until his sentencing date of Sept. 11, 2023 to pay the remaining $20,000 in restitution.

Nessel’s office says Macauley took more than $45,000 of the victim’s money and property between 2018 and 2019.

While officials didn’t specify the relationship between Macauley and the victim, they said she was 77 years old at the time and suffered from multiple medical conditions, making her a vulnerable adult who depended on others to help her with tasks around her home, drive her to appointments, and manage her finances and medications.

Macauley used the victim's money to purchase multiple items, maxed out the victim’s credit cards and overdrew her bank account, officials said.

The case was referred to the Financial Crimes Division of the Department of Attorney General by the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office because it is a multi-county investigation.

“We will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute crimes committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults in our state,” Nessel said, per a press release.