Read full article on original website
Related
Myhighplains.com
Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after meeting with other regional leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the city’s government said Monday. Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival...
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Jeopardy After Ukraine Strike—U.K.
Russia's prized Black Sea Fleet has sustained major losses since the Ukraine war began in February.
msn.com
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Southern California feels effect of 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck off Mexican coast
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck in the Pacific Ocean near Mexico's Baja California on Tuesday morning.
Russian missile barrage forces Ukraine to shut nuclear power plants
KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and killing at least six civilians as Moscow pursued a campaign to pitch Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.
Myhighplains.com
US seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact, U.S. and Philippine officials said, one of the initiatives Vice President Kamala Harris launched Monday during her visit to America’s oldest treaty ally in Asia.
Bolsonaro challenge to Brazil election result seen stoking protests
BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's attempt to challenge the election he lost last month appears weak on the merits, according to electoral experts and political analysts, but could still fire up his supporters who have been protesting his loss.
Myhighplains.com
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured
DUZCE, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. At least 68 people were injured, mostly while trying to flee homes. The earthquake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200...
U.S. weekly jobless claims at 3-month high; equipment spending resilient
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits increased to a three-month high last week amid rising layoffs in the technology sector, but that likely does not suggest a material shift in labor market conditions, which remain tight.
Comments / 0