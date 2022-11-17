ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Myhighplains.com

Hong Kong leader Lee isolating with COVID-19 after APEC trip

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader John Lee tested positive for the coronavirus after meeting with other regional leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Thailand, the city’s government said Monday. Lee tested negative throughout his four-day stay in Bangkok but his test upon his arrival...
The Hill

Trump may not make it to the primaries

The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Myhighplains.com

US seeks expansion of military presence in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States is seeking an expansion of its military presence in the Philippines under a 2014 defense pact, U.S. and Philippine officials said, one of the initiatives Vice President Kamala Harris launched Monday during her visit to America’s oldest treaty ally in Asia.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Bolsonaro challenge to Brazil election result seen stoking protests

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's attempt to challenge the election he lost last month appears weak on the merits, according to electoral experts and political analysts, but could still fire up his supporters who have been protesting his loss.
Myhighplains.com

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured

DUZCE, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. At least 68 people were injured, mostly while trying to flee homes. The earthquake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200...

