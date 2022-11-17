Read full article on original website
Today will be sunny and seasonable
This morning we will have a mainly clear sky with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Today we will be mostly sunny and seasonable. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. There will be a light southwesterly breeze between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Tonight we will have a mostly clear sky.
Today will be a dry travel day across Central PA
This morning temperatures will be in the 30s to lower 40s with a mainly clear sky. Today there will be sunshine mixing with some clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a clear sky.
