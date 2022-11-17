‘It is very difficult’: Refugees struggle to stay in US after arriving

CHARLOTTE — Ahmad Rasoul fled Afghanistan for the American dream.

“Democracy and freedom (are) very good here,” Rasoul told Channel 9.

His struggles are far from over, like many refugees.

Rasoul is now fighting to stay in the U.S.

“It is very difficult,” he said. “It’s really unreasonable to think that these people should try to do this without any help.”

