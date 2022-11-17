Carter was absolutely on fire at the World Cup, going undefeated in three ultra-competitive events: the men's 50 free, 50 back and 50 fly. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO