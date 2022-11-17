Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Related
Ozark Sports Zone
Reeds Spring football advances to first state semifinal since 1980
Reeds Spring football is going to the state semifinals for the first time since 1980 thanks to a strong defensive showing in a 21-7 quarterfinal win over Boonville. “Forty-two years ago, the 1980 team made it to the semi-final, and they lost that game,” said head coach Andy McFarland. “There have been a lot of great Reeds Spring teams the past 42 years, especially in recent history, and they lost to some tough opponents. We are happy to take the banner forward and represent those guys that weren’t able to get to this point, even though they may have really deserved to be here.”
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears use long range shooting to down Middle Tennessee State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State shot 50 percent from the field and went 12-for-27 from 3-point land Saturday afternoon at Great Southern Bank Arena for a 75-51 victory over visiting Middle Tennessee. Chance Moore scored a career-high 19 points off the bench and made his first eight shots before finishing...
Ozark Sports Zone
2022-23 Winter Preview: School of the Ozarks Boys Basketball
School of the Ozarks boys basketball graduated two starters from last season’s team. One of those two starters was first-team all-conference selection Israel Reynolds. Young players will need to step up to replace the graduated production. “Our success this year will be about how fast our younger kids come...
Ozark Sports Zone
Missouri State soccer falls 2-1 in heartbreaking NCAA loss
OMAHA, Neb. – For the second-straight year, the Missouri State men’s soccer team saw its season come to an end in a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Creighton here Thursday night. The Bluejays converted two goals in the span of five minutes late in the second half...
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears fall 73-54 to Oklahoma State
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State women’s basketball suffered a 73-54 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State here Thursday night at Great Southern Bank Arena. The Lady Bears (1-2) scored the first points of the game as Indya Green hit a wide-open layup to get things started. The Cowgirls (4-0), who came into tonight’s game shooting .495 from the field and .447 from three-point range, quickly responded with a 10-point run to go up by eight points.
Ozark Sports Zone
Chad Depee Resigns as Ozark Head Football Coach
RELEASE FROM OZARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – After eight years as Ozark High School head football coach, Chad Depee has resigned. The Board of Education accepted his letter of resignation at the Nov. 17 meeting. “Thank you to all the players past and present that made the commitment to something...
Comments / 0