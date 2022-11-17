Read full article on original website
Look: College Football World Is Loving The Notre Dame Snow Game
This week's slate of college football games is providing some fan-favorite snow game action. The snow is coming down hard in South Bend for today's matchup between Notre Dame and Boston College. It's difficult to see through the thick flurries as the No. 18 Fighting Irish hold a 44-0 lead over the visiting Eagles.
Nov. 19, 2022 Football Frenzy highlights
A win Saturday earns high school football teams a trip to Ford Field.
Our 10 favorite photos from the snow-filled Western-Central rivalry football game
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI - While the temperatures in mid-Michigan dropped, so did the snow. Central Michigan hosted their rival Western Michigan during Week 12 of college football on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for an ESPN “MACtion” game. Heavy snowfall covered the field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium the first half of...
Gladwin stands tall to stun No. 1-ranked GR Catholic Central in D5 semifinal
ITHACA, MI – Nick Wheeler and Logan Kokotovich devoted years to this moment. The workouts, the drills, the reps, the blood, the sweat, the tears. All of it for this. So they weren’t about to let one bobble boggle the whole operation. On the doorstep of a victory...
Grand Rapids football scoreboard: Here’s who’s headed to Ford Field
Four Grand Rapids area teams have advanced to the state finals after winning semifinal games Saturday afternoon. Check out the scores below along with what’s next for the winners.
High schools clear football fields ahead of semifinals
A blanket of snow-covered high school football fields a day before several West Michigan districts will host teams for the state semifinals.
DeWitt Football: In the Semifinals Once Again
The DeWitt Panthers are in the Division 3 state semifinals for the fifth straight season. That's right, the fifth straight year. And of all of the trips to the semifinals, this one is the most unexpected. When you consider that the Panthers lost, arguably, the best quarterback in school history...
Three Local Football Teams Prepare for State Semifinals on Saturday
Gladwin, Reed City and Traverse City St. Francis will compete in the MHSAA 11-Player Football State Semifinals on Saturday. While St. Francis made it to the state championship game two years ago, Gladwin and Reed City are both seeking their first ever trips to Ford Field. Here’s a preview of...
Ferris State Dominates Northern State At Champions Classic To Pick Up First Regular-Season Victory
Big Rapids, Mich. - The Ferris State University men's basketball squad picked up its first win of the season in impressive fashion as the Bulldogs recorded a decisive 89-69 win over host Northern State (S.D.) in the Small College Basketball Champions Classic held at Wachs Arena in Aberdeen, S.D. The...
Trinity beats West Catholic to advance to state quarterfinals
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity blew out West Catholic in the first round of the 2A state playoffs by a score of 24-0 on Friday, Nov. 18. Trinity will advance to the 2A state quarterfinals, which is set for Friday, Nov. 25, or Saturday, Nov. 26. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on […]
State semifinal predictions: What’s in store for five Grand Rapids teams
High school football camps opened Aug. 8 at camps across the Grand Rapids area. More than three months later, five teams continue to pursue their goals of a state championship.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
‘Free Beer & Hot Wings’ host leaves the show
A Grand Rapids morning show radio host has announced he is permanently leaving after weeks of not appearing on the show.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Despite winter storm warning, over 100 people stand in line for tacos in Kalamazoo
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MI – Amid freezing temperatures and a winter storm warning Thursday, dozens of people stood in line outside. They gathered and waited in line for hours for a chance to get some free tacos. Condado Tacos had the grand opening for its newest location on Thursday, Nov....
Man trapped in snow-covered vehicle for 8 hours overnight after Southwest Michigan crash
CASSOPOLIS, MI – A South Bend man was injured and trapped in his snow-covered vehicle for eight hours overnight after crashing early Sunday on M-60. Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke did not disclose the extent of the man’s injuries but said the man, 50-year-old Michael Douglas II, was flown to a hospital in South Bend for treatment.
Gun Lake Tribe planning massive development on U.S. 131 north of casino
GRAND RAPIDS — The Gun Lake Tribe is beginning a six-month planning process for a development that could bring retail, housing, health care, manufacturing, entertainment and dining to U.S. 131 in Allegan County. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, or the Gun Lake Tribe, last Wednesday kicked off planning...
Plainwell JBS Plant Allegedly Stays Open After Death
During the early morning hours of Friday, November 18th, a man allegedly had a heart attack at the JBS factory in Plainwell and his coworkers were told to work around his lifeless body. Of course, as with any death, the scene should be preserved until local police and trained medical...
