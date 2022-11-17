Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
Frantic finish enables Abilene Wylie to stun Colleyville Heritage in 5A Division II area round
By Cody Thorn GRAPEVINE - Two touchdowns in a three-second span capped a frantic finish on what was already a back-and-forth football game. Abilene Wylie quarterback KJ Long hit Harrison Heighten for the go-ahead score with three seconds left, and then a fumble on a kickoff return - ...
koxe.com
Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Continue in the Playoffs
The Brownwood Lions play Canyon at 7 o’clock Friday night in Midland. The game will be on KOXE 101.3, or the KOXE App or KOXE.com. The Bangs Dragons play Riesel at 7:30 pm in Burleson. The game will be on KBWD 1380 AM or on the KOXE App or KOXE.com.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene High two-QB system is unique, and it’s working
The Abilene High Eagles added freshman quarterback Brayden Henry to the mix, and that addition has improved the offense. Henry and Dylan Slack are sharing the role at quarterback. Most of the time if you have two quarterbacks you don’t really have a quarterback, but that’s not the case for the Eagles.
koxe.com
Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall
The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
bigcountryhomepage.com
“It’s a passion for me, I felt like it was a calling for me”: Jim Ned’s Matt Fanning is the ATFCU Coach of the Week
We are focused on the men and women who coach our athletes in the Big Country. Over in Tuscola, Matt Fanning came to Jim Ned as an assistant in 2017 and became the head football coach in 2018. The wins came to Jim Ned not long after his arrival. People...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Future of the Family: 17-year-old Amarion is 'goofy and musically talented'
Help Amarion find his Forever Home! This 16-year-old is sweet and loves being goofy. He also plays tennis and is musically gifted and wants to be an orchestra director! Amarion needs a loving family who believes in positive reinforcement. Future of the Family: 17-year-old Amarion is ‘goofy …. Help...
LAWSUIT DISMISSED: McMurry to Keep Patty Hanks School of Nursing, Hardin-Simmons to make new program
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University have reached an agreement that has ended an ongoing legal battle over the Patty Hanks School of Nursing. Wednesday, the universities publicized their agreement, announcing McMurry University will retain control of Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing while Hardin-Simmons University will start their own, competing program […]
West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Friday November 18th
Cold weather will hang around with us for today as the effects of yesterday’s cold front will be felt into the weekend as well with cooler air but still no rain chances in the immediate forecast. For your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high only getting up to around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very chilly low at 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
Former director of Abilene Aero throws name in hat for open seat on City Council
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Colonel Brian Yates, retired Dyess Air Force Base (AFB) Group Commander and director over Abilene Aero, announced Wednesday that he will be running for Abilene City Council, Place Four, in the May 2023 election. Col. Yates made the announcement at Everman Park Wednesday afternoon in Downtown Abilene. The intent to run […]
Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
$50,000 in damage caused by heat lamp fire in South Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A structure fire in the far south side area of Abilene burned up an estimated $50,000 in damage to the backside of a home due to a heat lamp on the back porch. Courtesy of Abilene Fire Department Around 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 17, Abilene Firefighters responded to a structure fire […]
myfoxzone.com
Winter weather preparations underway in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — Winter weather can lead to icy roads and slippery conditions. West Texas might experience freezing rain, fog and some light snow Nov. 18 and 19, while the Big Country has the risks rain and snow, so the Texas Department of Transportation Abilene has been preparing the roads as a precautionary measure.
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
Abilene Pastor announces his run for place four in the 2023 City Council election
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Scott Beard, senior pastor at Fountain Gate Fellowship Church, announced that he is campaigning for place four on City Council. He spearheaded the movement for Abilene to become a sanctuary city for the unborn; this bill was passed during the November election this year. “The word of God has always been […]
Residents’ spark change in Abilene Sears Park neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Right across the street from Arthur Sears Park, you can find Bill Enriquez, known as a neighborhood historian for many local residents. He carries around a special book in his hand like it is his most prized possession. “I know all the history, I was here when they built it,” said […]
Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
Abilene City Council approves new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to develop 900+ homes on ACU-owned property
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene city council members have voted to approve a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help develop more than 900 homes on property owned by Abilene Christian University. Council members voted to approve the City’s 3rd TIRZ during Thursday’s meeting with hopes of creating a new subdivision of around 911 homes […]
Report: Abilene man arrested wearing cat shirt after shooting, killing neighbor’s dog
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested while wearing a cat shirt after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog. Kenneth Hinkle was arrested Tuesday for Cruelty to Non Livestock Animals in connection to the incident, which happened on the 2000 block of Collins Avenue. An arrest report states Hinkle told detectives he […]
Comments / 0