Abilene, TX

bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene High two-QB system is unique, and it’s working

The Abilene High Eagles added freshman quarterback Brayden Henry to the mix, and that addition has improved the offense. Henry and Dylan Slack are sharing the role at quarterback. Most of the time if you have two quarterbacks you don’t really have a quarterback, but that’s not the case for the Eagles.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Early, Bangs, Coleman, Richland Springs Teams Fall

The Area Round of the playoffs proved to be the end of the season for Early, Bangs, Coleman and Richland Springs on Friday night. In Vernon, Early lost to Canadian 42-14. In Burleson, Bangs lost to Riesel 38-14. In Weatherford, Coleman lost to Crawford 34-13. In Mertzon, Loraine defeated Richland Springs 52-0.
RICHLAND SPRINGS, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Future of the Family: 17-year-old Amarion is 'goofy and musically talented'

Help Amarion find his Forever Home! This 16-year-old is sweet and loves being goofy. He also plays tennis and is musically gifted and wants to be an orchestra director! Amarion needs a loving family who believes in positive reinforcement. Future of the Family: 17-year-old Amarion is ‘goofy …. Help...
BAIRD, TX
BigCountryHomepage

LAWSUIT DISMISSED: McMurry to Keep Patty Hanks School of Nursing, Hardin-Simmons to make new program

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University have reached an agreement that has ended an ongoing legal battle over the Patty Hanks School of Nursing. Wednesday, the universities publicized their agreement, announcing McMurry University will retain control of Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing while Hardin-Simmons University will start their own, competing program […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th...
SAN ANGELO, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Friday November 18th

Cold weather will hang around with us for today as the effects of yesterday’s cold front will be felt into the weekend as well with cooler air but still no rain chances in the immediate forecast. For your Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high only getting up to around 42 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a very chilly low at 30 degrees. The winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Truck flipped on North 1st in Abilene after hitting curb

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver truck flipped onto the median between North 1st Street and the train tracks after the driver lost control. Around 3:00 p.m., the driver was heading towards Willis Street when he lost control of his truck, hitting a curb and flipping in the process. According to an Abilene Police Officer, […]
ABILENE, TX
myfoxzone.com

Winter weather preparations underway in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Winter weather can lead to icy roads and slippery conditions. West Texas might experience freezing rain, fog and some light snow Nov. 18 and 19, while the Big Country has the risks rain and snow, so the Texas Department of Transportation Abilene has been preparing the roads as a precautionary measure.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Abilene police investigating homicide in southeast neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is investigating a homicide in an Abilene neighborhood. According to a press release, police arrived in a far southeast Abilene neighborhood around 2:20am last night to find a man dead. Police noted his cause of death was apparent trauma. The incident is...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Woman accused of using child to help shoplift from Abilene store

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 700 block of Butternut Street – AssaultPolice responded to an assault call in south […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Man found deceased in southeast Abilene, possible homicide

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was found deceased from apparent trauma in southeast Abilene. According to a press release, a call around 2:20 Saturday morning was made to Abilene Police Department. When police arrived on scene, they found a deceased male in a residential area. Members of the Major Investigation Bureau are currently investigating […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene City Council approves new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to develop 900+ homes on ACU-owned property

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene city council members have voted to approve a new Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone to help develop more than 900 homes on property owned by Abilene Christian University. Council members voted to approve the City’s 3rd TIRZ during Thursday’s meeting with hopes of creating a new subdivision of around 911 homes […]
ABILENE, TX

