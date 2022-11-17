ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State women's basketball survives memorable run by Northern Iowa to improve to 3-0

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
CEDAR FALLS – A familiar theme has emerged when the Iowa State women’s basketball team takes the court against Northern Iowa. The teams have a habit of playing games that go down to the wire.

Wednesday night provided another memorable matchup.

The eighth-ranked Cyclones survived a late scare, including a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds, to hold on and beat the Panthers 88-85 at the McLeod Center.

Iowa State improved to 3-0. Northern Iowa fell to 2-1. It was a game that could have gone either way.

"If you were a fan, you had to love it," said Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly. "I don't care who you were rooting for."

The victory was the third straight in the series for the Cyclones, who led by 14 with 8:33 remaining in the third quarter. But Northern Iowa kept battling and stayed within striking distance.

The Panthers used a 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to get back into the game. Grace Boffeli, who had nine points during the surge, gave Northern Iowa a 78-76 lead with a layup with 4:10 left to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TURwZ_0jDg2TPb00

"I think we showed a lot of toughness," said Northern Iowa coach Tanya Warren.

Iowa State answered with a 3-pointer by Lexi Donarski to reclaim the lead. It set the stage for another exciting finish, just like the previous six showdowns in the series, all decided by 10 points or less. Last year's game ended with Iowa State getting a one-point win.

The Panthers led two times in the final three minutes. The final time came when Johnston alum Maya McDermott connected on a layup to give Northern Iowa an 85-83 lead.

The Cyclones took the lead on the following possession on a 3-pointer by Emily Ryan. Ryan added a layup later in the quarter to push the lead to 88-85.

Northern Iowa got one last chance to tie the score. A shot by Kayba Laube was off the mark and the Cyclones emerged with a win.

"It was a great look," Warren said. "Kayba, she'll knock that shot down."

Iowa State, which swept in-state opponents last season, will have its hands full with Iowa opponents this season. But Wednesday's win was a step in the right direction.

"It just shows you how good the basketball is in the state of Iowa," said Iowa State's Ashley Joens.

More on the ISU women: Iowa State women's basketball improves to 2-0 with win over Southern University

Northern Iowa turned some heads

The Panthers have had a nice start to the season with two wins to begin the year. Wednesday's close call was further proof of how good Northern Iowa could be this season. The Panthers' powerful offense, which had four players score in double figures, gave Iowa State issues all night and will be a problem for Missouri Valley Conference opponents.

"We're not into emotional victories," Warren said. "But we're very proud we just went toe to toe with the (eighth) ranked team in the country. Give or take a possession here or there, it could have certainly gone our way."

Boffeli led UNI with 26 points, followed by McDermott with 22 and Kam Finley with 15.

Iowa State finally heats up with its shooting

It was only a matter of time before Iowa State's offense got going. Despite two easy wins to begin the season, the Cyclones struggled to shoot it, especially from 3-point range. Iowa State shot just 26% from 3-point range in the first two games. But the Cyclones broke through with 15 3-pointers Wednesday including six from Joens.

"We have a lot of kids that can score," Fennelly said.

Joens led Iowa State with 26 points. Stephanie Soares added 23 on 9-of-11 shooting.

Minor miscues stopped the Panthers from securing an upset

The Panthers earned some respect by almost pulling off the upset, but the result will sting. Some costly miscues ultimately doomed the Panthers. Northern Iowa shot 11-of-21 from the free throw line and turned it over 15 times. Clean it up even a little and the Panthers would have had a signature victory. Warren knows her team can play better.

"I don't know if it's a couple weeks, I don't know if it's three weeks, a month, but this team, if we can stay healthy, this team is going to be very good," Warren said.

Fennelly lets his team play through some struggles

During Northern Iowa's second-half surge, Fennelly opted to let his team play through the struggles. The veteran coach didn't take a timeout. He wanted to see how his experienced roster would handle the tough times.

"We're going to have a lot of games like this," Fennelly said.

On a cold night in mid-November, the Cyclones showed they could handle it.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State women's basketball survives memorable run by Northern Iowa to improve to 3-0

