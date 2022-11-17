Read full article on original website
Charles Moore
2d ago
Never doubt Saban. It's up to Pete to keep the G.O.A.T. satisfied. If not, Saban will have no problem when it comes to reevaluating his DC's future. Get better or be gone.
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for his program
For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
Nick Saban Wasn't Thrilled With Reporter's Question Today
Add another one to the highlight reel for Nick Saban. Speaking at a recent media session, the Alabama head coach was asked for a vague update on the team's injuries going into next week's regular season finale. A very hydrated Saban let the reporter know in no uncertain terms that...
Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
What Alabama players said about the Iron Bowl after Saturday’s win
Attention tends to turn quickly in the state of Alabama on the weekend before Thanksgiving. Alabama playing Austin Peay? Auburn facing Western Kentucky? When the Iron Bowl is next up, whatever happens in those games has a shelf life of mere minutes. That was the case again Saturday when the...
Nick Saban says it breaks his heart to hear former players say Alabama is not playing to the standard
Nick Saban said it breaks his heart to hear former Alabama players say the Crimson Tide are not living up to the Alabama standard. Multiple former Alabama players have openly criticized the play of the Tide this season. Saban is aware, and he addressed his feelings toward it on “Hey Coach” Thursday.
Alabama football 10 years ago: A wild moment that will never happen again
BCS chaos reigned over the Strip in Tuscaloosa 10 years ago, almost to the day, when a forlorn Alabama football team went through the motions of another cupcake win before a pair of upsets cast them back into the championship conversation. The Crimson Tide, who had lost to Johnny Manziel...
Former Alabama Star Has Blunt Message For Current Players
2022 has been a bit of a down year for Alabama. The program came into this season with sky-high expectations and it hasn't come close to meeting them. The Crimson Tide have lost two games and are already eliminated from winning the SEC even though there are still two games left.
Alabama Basketball Gets Big Play From Sears, Burnett Against Jax State
Transfer guards step up with 18 points each, including clutch 3-pointers in runaway win against Jacksonville State.
Alabama Football Recruiting: Crimson Tide still pursuing elite defensive targets
Alabama football currently has the top-ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. The impressive haul is highlighted by five 5-star recruits in defensive backs Caleb Downs, Tony Mitchell, and Jahlil Hurley, along with running backs Justice Haynes and Richard Young. The common opinion is that Alabama is far from done in this class, and is still in pretty good shape with several elite targets, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex
Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
Watch LSU vs. UAB: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The UAB Blazers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the LSU Tigers at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Tiger Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Mountain Brook knocks off previously undefeated Hartselle
Cole Gamble scored four touchdowns as Mountain Brook earned a 49-30 victory over Hartselle on Friday night to reach the semifinals of the Class 6A playoffs for the third straight year. Gamble took the second play of the game for a 53-yard touchdown run, a sign of things to come...
Desaree Jackson selected as finalist for state Middle School Principal of the Year
CALERA – Desaree Jackson, principal of Calera Middle School, has been selected as a finalist for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year award. Jackson was selected as the District V Middle School Principal of the Year last month, according to an official release by Shelby County Schools. She is the third middle school principal from Shelby County to be named District V winner and as a finalist for the state award.
Body found under debris in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - A man’s body was found under some debris early Saturday morning in Fairfield, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say around 1:45 a.m. an off-duty sheriff’s deputy saw the debris in the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive and that’s when he found the body.
Alabama woman falls asleep in urgent care exam room, wakes up to find an empty clinic
An Alabama woman said she fell asleep in an American Family Care while waiting for test results and when she woke, everyone in the doctor’s office was gone for the night. Dianne King said she went to the AFC in Forestdale Thursday. She signed in, saw a nurse practitioner and was swabbed for a number of potential illnesses.
Jefferson County woman struggles to raise grandchildren after daughter's overdose death
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jefferson County family is asking for help after struggling to stay together and survive for nearly two years now. Raven Deloach, 29, died from a fentanyl overdose two years ago. She left behind 8 children, 7 of which her mother is now caring for.
