Man says he was beaten, robbed by valets at Midtown club: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody, and police are looking for two others who they say beat up a man so severely he temporarily lost vision in one of his eyes.

Police said they responded to an assault on November 3 at Minglewood Hall in Midtown and said Landers Philmore, 25, admitted to attacking and robbing a man.

Investigators said the victim told them he was chased to the 1500 block of Union by three men he did not know who also worked as valets at a nearby club.

He said the men punched, kicked, choked him, and then hit him several times in his left eye with a handgun. He said two of the men also took property from his pockets.

Police have not released descriptions of the other suspects.

Landers Philmore (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Landers is charged with especially aggravated robbery and is being held on a $60,000 bond. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on November 11.

