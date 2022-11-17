Man says he was beaten, robbed by valets at Midtown club: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody, and police are looking for two others who they say beat up a man so severely he temporarily lost vision in one of his eyes.
Police said they responded to an assault on November 3 at Minglewood Hall in Midtown and said Landers Philmore, 25, admitted to attacking and robbing a man.
Investigators said the victim told them he was chased to the 1500 block of Union by three men he did not know who also worked as valets at a nearby club.
He said the men punched, kicked, choked him, and then hit him several times in his left eye with a handgun. He said two of the men also took property from his pockets.
Police have not released descriptions of the other suspects.
Landers is charged with especially aggravated robbery and is being held on a $60,000 bond. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on November 11.
