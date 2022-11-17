‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend.

However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims.

Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having a vigil for the students in Mount Vernon Wednesday night.

Tyler Amaya, Ethan’s coach, says his death still does not feel real. Amaya says Ethan taught him more about living life to the fullest than he ever thought possible.

“He was top-notch. He was one of the best. I don’t have kids. If I had a daughter, I would want her to be with Ethan,” Amaya said.

Ethan Chapin came into Coach Amaya’s life when he was a young boy, and he watched him grow up and blossom into an incredible young man.

“He lit up many of my dark days, days where things weren’t rolling for me. Ethan comes in the gym and all of a sudden, everything’s meaningful again,” Amaya said.

A life full of meaning, now gone forever, in a quadruple homicide no one can understand.

“Here I am thinking about them, and there’s three other families that are affected by this. It’s just unspeakable tragedy,” he said.

Four young lives were cut short, and a killer is still on the loose. Those who knew the victims are still trying to find answers in the chaos.

“I hope the law enforcement out there can make something happen because there’s a lot of unknowns right now. It’s just kind of baffling how they say there’s no imminent threat. You just had four lives brutally taken. Clearly, someone is walking around knowing something. That’s a threat,” Amaya said.

That threat is still very real with little information from police.

The University of Idaho plans to hold a vigil on November 30, but the time is not set yet.

