AAA: Thanksgiving travel will be near pre-pandemic levels this year

By Site staff
 3 days ago

MIDDLETON, Wis. — AAA expects Thanksgiving travel to approach pre-pandemic levels this year.

The organization is forecasting 1.1 million Wisconsinites will travel next week. Nationwide, the group expects 54.6 million Americans will travel during Thanksgiving week; of those, 48.7 million will travel by car and just over 4.5 million will travel by plane.

Despite overall travel numbers expected to be lower than they were in 2019 both in Wisconsin and nationwide, air travel from Wisconsin is expected to not only exceed pre-pandemic levels but set a new record high of roughly 106,895 travelers.

“Pack a lot of patience, expect to run into some delays and hiccups., give yourself plenty of time and also just try to be as safe as possible especially if you’re out on the road,” Nick Jarmusz, AAA Wisconsin’s director of public affairs, said.

Drivers hoping to avoid the rush should leave early and consider traveling in the morning or later in the evening.

AAA also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new branch office in Middleton on Wednesday. The new office is located at 1701 Deming Way.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

