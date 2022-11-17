ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dana Point, CA

danapointtimes.com

STR Program for Dana Point’s Coastal Zone Gains Coastal Commission Approval

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
danapointtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Another Tip of the Hat to Fred Swegles

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
danapointtimes.com

Monster Wave Puzzles Make a Splash at Local Surf Shops

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
danapointtimes.com

Editor’s Pick: 45th Annual Dana Point Turkey Trot

DANA POINT, CA
danapointtimes.com

Top-Ranked Dana Hills Cross Country Teams Qualify Easily for CIF-SS Finals

DANA POINT, CA

