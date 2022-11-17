Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie An intense lake effect snow band will affect northern Trumbull Geauga...southern Lake...Ashtabula...Erie and Crawford Counties Until 400 AM EST. At 243 AM EST, radar indicated an intense lake effect snow band along a line extending from near Chesterland to 6 miles north of Orwell to Corry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 30 mph Visibility rapidly dropping to less than a quarter of a mile Up to 2 inches of quick snow accumulation Locations impacted include Erie, Painesville, Ashtabula, Willowick, Meadville, Conneaut, Chardon, Mentor, Willoughby, Eastlake, Cortland, Corry, Edinboro, Geneva, Titusville, North East, South Russell, Union City, Madison and Girard. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this snow band passes your location. ODOT DMS 314, 315, 330, 331, and 332.
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the most persistent lake snows. West winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4271 7847 4307 7831 4307 7856 4298 7884 4275 7897 4232 7975 4199 7977 4205 7917 4230 7859 4245 7851 TIME Y22M11D20T0000Z-Y22M11D20T1200Z COORD...4239 7834 4246 7842 4256 7870 4258 7895 4251 7942 4232 7975 4199 7977 4199 7897 4199 7850 4205 7840 TIME Y22M11D20T1200Z-Y22M11D21T0300Z
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Crawford, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 03:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Northern Erie; Southern Erie LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph near the lakeshore. Elsewhere, winds gusting to as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Northern Erie, Southern Erie and Crawford counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow bands will continue through this evening with locally intense snowfall rates of up to one inch per hour this morning. Wind chills in the single digits are expected this morning.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Wyoming county. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 00:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tompkins; Yates AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF STEUBEN...CHENANGO ONONDAGA...CORTLAND...SOUTHERN CAYUGA...SENECA...YATES...SCHUYLER MADISON...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. Up to 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 307 AM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from near De Ruyter to Sempronius to near Himrod to near South Dansville and moving east at 25 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Ithaca, Cortland, Hornell, Pompey, Bath, Eaton, Penn Yan, Hector, Romulus and Hamilton. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 10 and 15. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 34 North and 38. Interstate 390 between 1 and 3. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Special Weather Statement issued for Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Mifflin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-20 02:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Elk; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Potter; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Tioga SNOW SQUALL HAZARDS...A snow squall accompanied by winds of up to 40 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 112 AM EST, a snow squall was along a line extending from Coudersport to Cameron and Driftwood, south to Woodland and Irvona and moving east at 50 MPH. THIS SQUALL WILL BE NEAR Wharton around 115 AM EST. Cherry Springs State Park and Cross Fork around 120 AM EST. Ole Bull State Park, Black Moshannon State Park and Houtzdale around 125 AM EST. Tyrone, Westfield and Moshannon around 130 AM EST. Bald Eagle, Snow Shoe and Clarence around 135 AM EST. Leetonia, Warriors Mark and Milesburg around 140 AM EST. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Penfield and Loganton exits, specifically from mile markers 117 to 184. This includes Interstate 99 from mile markers 46 to 85. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
