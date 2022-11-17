ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Warriors And Suns Updated Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdB02_0jDg1eHL00

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns have updated their injury reports for Wednesday’s game.

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are facing off in Arizona on Wednesday evening, and the two teams have updated their injury reports (as of 8:30 Eastern Time) for the game.

The Suns have downgraded Chris Paul (heel) and Landry Shamet (concussion protocol) to being ruled out.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have also downgraded Jonathan Kuminga (illness) to being ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Andre Iguodala remain out for the Warriors, while Jae Crowder and Cameron Johnson both remain out for the Suns.

The Suns enter the night with an 8-5 record in their first 13 games, but they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Without Paul, they have gone 1-2, so they have struggled without their floor general.

In their last game, six players scored in double-digits, but the Miami Heat were able to hold on for a 113-112 win.

Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton combined for 41 points and 20 rebounds.

The Warriors come into the game with a 6-8 record in their first 14 games.

They are 6-1 in seven games at home but an abysmal 0-7 on the road.

However, they are coming off a massive win in their last game against the San Antonio Spurs.

They won by a score of 132-95, and six players scored in double-digits (all 12 players that played in the game scored).

Jordan Poole led the way with 36 points.

The Warriors are tied for the tenth seed in the Western Conference, while the Suns are the fourth seed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender

The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
WASHINGTON, CA
Hoops Rumors

NBA fines Warriors forward JaMychal Green

The NBA has fined Warriors power forward JaMychal Green $20K for shouting expletives at a ref near the end of yesterday’s 130-119 loss to the Suns in Phoenix, the league announced in a statement (Twitter link). Green has been somewhat underwhelming for the somewhat underwhelming 6-9 reigning champs this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

History of defending NBA champions shows Stephen Curry, Warriors could be going down dark path

The Warriors have been looking more like cubic zirconia than gold to start the 2022-23 season. Through the first month of the new campaign, Golden State has been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. After a loss to the Suns on Wednesday night, which prompted some strong criticism from head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors are sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Suns linked to trade for prominent East big man

With Cameron Johnson hurt, Jae Crowder about to be traded, and Deandre Ayton on milk cartons, the Phoenix Suns could be bringing in some much-needed frontcourt help. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Friday that the Atlanta Hawks have opened up preliminary trade talks surrounding forward John Collins. Charania further says that the Suns are a team showing interest in Collins (though they reportedly seem uninclined to take on the long-term money that Collins is still owed).
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

John Collins trade rumors: Hawks opening up talks with other teams, Suns among those interested, per report

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the busiest teams this offseason, as they tried to re-shape their team following a disappointing first-round exit in the playoffs. Most notably, they acquired Dejounte Murray in a blockbuster deal with the San Antonio Spurs. And even after a solid 9-6 start that has them in third place in the Eastern Conference, they aren't done reassessing the roster.
ATLANTA, GA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy