Read full article on original website
Related
BizTips from SCORE: Making the most of Small Business Saturday 2022
Small Business Saturday, created by American Express, falls on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving each year. In 2010, the day that celebrates and promotes small businesses was promoted by American Express through a nationwide radio and television advertising program. Small Business Saturday (SBS) was created to help small businesses gain exposure and inspire consumers to shop within their own communities during the holiday season. Retailers reported that in 2021 SBS sales total $23 billion. It has been...
petsplusmag.com
Study Identifies New, Pandemic-Driven Opportunities for Pet Food Marketers to Reach Pet Owners
(PRESS RELEASE) The COVID-19 pandemic created a renewed focus among pet owners on their pets’ well-being and nutrition. A national study from Trone, a North Carolina-based marketing agency and leader in audience engagement, identified three emerging pet owner segments driven by pandemic-era conditions, including more time spent with pets as a result of work-from-home circumstances and pricing and availability challenges with their preferred pet foods and treats.
petsplusmag.com
DoggyRade Announces 2022 Hydration Writing Contest Winner
(PRESS RELEASE) SAINT JOSEPH, MO — Dehydration is a serious and common health emergency in many dogs. That’s why DoggyRade announces Carol Bryant, journalist and dog blogger at Fidose of Reality, is the national winner of the 2022 DoggyRade Dog Days of Summer Hydration Media Challenge. Her blog post Is my dog hydrated – how to tell is a must read for anyone who care about their dog’s health.
Comments / 0