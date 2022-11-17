The Mad Hatter and his friends arrive once again out-of-the-rabbit hole for the holiday season in the City of Vallejo. On December 3, Alice the Queen of Hearts, the Caterpillar, the Cheshire Cat, the White Rabbit and the March Hare are all on display to meet and greet the public along with many of their guests: Darth Vader and his elite Storm Troopers, Father Christmas, a dancing Grinch, Krampus, the Lion King and the list goes on and on with many surprise guests as well as the grand arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their elves and bell ringing sled.

VALLEJO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO