Temporary lane closures in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – The driving public needs to be informed of some temporary lane closures. There will be a temporary lane closure on Towne Centre Drive, which will be in the westbound, right through lane and right turn lane at the intersection of North Belair Road. The temporary lane closure will be due […]
Football Friday Night 2022 | Week 14
Check out the scores and highlights from around the CSRA on this 14th week of FFN 2022.
Death investigation underway in Saluda County
SALUDA COUNTY, SC. (WJBF) – The Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to a death involving a body being found in the Monetta area near a pond Saturday afternoon. The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Zonnie T. Cyrus, of Ridge Spring, SC. The death is being investigated by the Coroner’s Office and Saluda County Sheriff’s […]
WRDW-TV
Washington-Wilkes football team loses to Schley County
WILKES, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington-Wilkes played and lost to Schley County on Friday night. In the first quarter, the Wildcats are looking deep. Jay Can-ah-Zawa launches a beautiful ball to Kendall Sims that connection set the tone from the jump. Schley County defeats Washington-Wilkes with the final scores of 58...
Several Drivers Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that injured several drivers. The crash happened on Mike Padgett Highway on Friday night. The officials were called to the crash scene at about 5 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Burke County football team loses to Bainbridge
BURKE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a trip to the class 4A state quarterfinals Burke County took on Bainbridge in Friday night’s football game. Burke County played and lost to Bainbridge, with final scores of 44 to 0.
WRDW-TV
Augusta Prep football team loses to Gatewood High
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Prep Cavaliers hosted their first playoff game since 2018 against Gatewood, on Friday night. The final score, Gatewood 38, Augusta Prep 27. Starting off #10 gets the ball and drives right through the defense gaining a couple of yards. Tyon Waiters sees an opening...
WRDW-TV
Small fire leads to evacuation of Columbia Middle School
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small fire spewed out some smoke Thursday at Columbia Middle School, but no injuries were reported. The school was “safely and successfully evacuated” due to the issue with an electrical outlet in a restroom, parents were notified. The outlet briefly caught fire and...
wfxg.com
Wrens facility plays a crucial role in Stuckey's comeback
WRENS, Ga. (WFXG) - Stuckey's, the home of the pecan log roll, has been a staple of many people's childhoods. The company lost its touch in recent memory, but this classic chain is making a national comeback, thanks in part to a local community. In 2019, Environmental Attorney Stephanie Stuckey...
WRDW-TV
Festival to celebrate heritage of Laney Walker, Bethlehem area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, people will have a chance to celebrate the rich heritage and history of the Laney Walker and Bethlehem neighborhoods. The free Laney Walker Bethlehem Heritage Festival will start at 11 a.m. at Dyess Park, 902 James Brown Blvd. The festival started in 2008, according...
WJBF.com
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta GA E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location. NewsChannel 6 reached out to the Augusta Fire Department and is still awaiting more information. Count on us to keep you updated.
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
Augusta Christmas Laser show returning to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds in December
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A night out for the entire family is coming to the Georgia-Carolina Fair grounds next month. The Augusta Christmas Laser Show will return December 9th, 10th, and 11th. Those in attendance will enjoy a drive-in like experience complete with vendors. There are two action packed laser shows each night at 7pm and […]
WRDW-TV
Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County schools to keep year-round calendar
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - School leaders in Edgefield County decided to keep the year-round school calendar, with the next school year starting July 15. This will be the second year the district had a modified calendar, a trend Aiken County schools will follow next year. We met with leaders in...
Thomson, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Thomson, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Cook High School football team will have a game with Thomson High School on November 18, 2022, 16:30:00.
Ga. parapro resigns after being charged with using improper restraints on student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — A school paraprofessional has resigned after he was charged with simple battery for allegedly using improper restraints to de-escalate an incident involving a student at a school near Augusta. In a news release from the school district, it said James Mock was placed on administrative...
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
WRDW-TV
Augusta to open overnight warming shelter
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night. The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Registration will be between...
WRDW-TV
Columbia County goes all-out for Christmas light display in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is getting ready for its biggest Christmas light display ever. “We’re super excited. This is our largest light display, as well as our largest tree that we’ve ever had,” said Janet Wheatley, programs and events manager for Columbia County. More than...
