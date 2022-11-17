ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

westernslopenow.com

Missing person last seen in Grand Junction

Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

US Postal Service reviewing trucking company's safety record after deadly crash

DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is now reviewing the safety record of a trucking company it contracts with that was involved in a crash in northern Colorado that left a family of five dead. This comes after a 9NEWS investigation revealed a history of drivers with Caminantes Trucking getting behind the wheel without valid commercial driver’s licenses.
WELD COUNTY, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Local realtor breaks down HOA scheme

The purpose of an HOA is to use homeowners’ fees to retain property value for those stakeholders, but nearly two dozen HOAs on the Western Slope fell victim to Debra Campbell an HOA manager they hired and trusted while getting robbed blind and the key to the crime was greed. HOA Manager for Bray Property Management, Mark Shoberg says “When an association would reach out to us to give them a bid for a management proposal, her numbers were always way lower, of the charts low.”
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows

The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
BOULDER, CO
Gephardt Daily

Grand County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing woman

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old woman. They seek Melissa L. Gonzales of nearby Grand Junction, Colorado, according to the sheriff’s missing person alert issued Thursday evening on social media.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
KJCT8

Colorado recieves a grant for pediatricians

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - No Kid Hungry, in partnership with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), recently granted $20,000 to the Colorado chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics. These grant funds will allow the Colorado chapter of AAP to improve food insecurity screenings and connect families to federally funded...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
9NEWS

Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow

COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado and the "Tripledemic"

Larry Gill is glad to have his daughter home. "She was hard to keep sitting up. She was wanting to lay down. She was whimpering." Five-year-old Feyona came down with RSV. Her complexion was gray and her fever up. She was having breathing trouble. She was a very sick little girl last week. "I had asthma as a kid, and so I noticed, like to not breathe, but to see her where she literally wasn't able to breathe," Gill said. "They had to put her on six liters of oxygen when she left the doctor's appointment in the ambulance." That ambulance took...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?

If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in

Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO

