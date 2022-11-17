Read full article on original website
Related
westernslopenow.com
Missing person last seen in Grand Junction
Melissa Gonzales (70) was reported missing Tuesday afternoon. Melissa was last seen at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2022 at 2915 Orchard Avenue. Melissa’s phone battery is now dead, but her last ping was reportedly from the Thompson Springs, Utah area. Melissa was last seen driving a black 2007 Honda Element, license plate BQW-808.
KSLTV
Deputies: Two in jail after breaking into Millard County store with car
BEAVER, Utah — Two people were arrested Friday after deputies said they broke into a store at a Millard County gas station. According to a press release from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, it happened in the early morning hours at the Cove Fort Chevron. “Deputies were told...
Coloradans Can Present Colorado ID in Wallet Easily and Securely at Select TSA Checkpoints
The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently announced the launch of Colorado ID in Apple Wallet, providing an easy, fast, and secure, digital version of their state-issued driver’s license or ID card. Now, Coloradans can choose to add their driver’s license or state identification (ID) card to Wallet,...
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife tracking buck seen with fencing wrapped around antlers
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for a buck seen in Teller County with debris wrapped around its antlers. According to CPW, the buck was last seen Friday off Rampart Range Rd. It had a large fence pole and fencing wrapped around its antlers. The...
US Postal Service reviewing trucking company's safety record after deadly crash
DENVER — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is now reviewing the safety record of a trucking company it contracts with that was involved in a crash in northern Colorado that left a family of five dead. This comes after a 9NEWS investigation revealed a history of drivers with Caminantes Trucking getting behind the wheel without valid commercial driver’s licenses.
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
'It's normal to have cancer': Some Colorado communities disproportionally impacted by pollution
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Coloradans disproportionately affected by pollution say they're fighting for their lives. People living next to some of the biggest polluters say they're dealing with cancer, asthma, migraines and diabetes. The new Environmental Justice Act is trying to address these environmental health disparities. A statewide task...
Colorado wildlife officials save owl found stuck in grill of truck
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have rescued a Great Horned Owl that was found stuck in the grill of a truck on Tuesday. According to their report, Officer Travis Sauder responded to the scene, discovering that the owl was injured but still alive. It is believed the owl got struck by the truck while diving for prey on the previous night.
westernslopenow.com
Local realtor breaks down HOA scheme
The purpose of an HOA is to use homeowners’ fees to retain property value for those stakeholders, but nearly two dozen HOAs on the Western Slope fell victim to Debra Campbell an HOA manager they hired and trusted while getting robbed blind and the key to the crime was greed. HOA Manager for Bray Property Management, Mark Shoberg says “When an association would reach out to us to give them a bid for a management proposal, her numbers were always way lower, of the charts low.”
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
Gephardt Daily
Grand County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing woman
GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s help in locating a missing 70-year-old woman. They seek Melissa L. Gonzales of nearby Grand Junction, Colorado, according to the sheriff’s missing person alert issued Thursday evening on social media.
KJCT8
Colorado recieves a grant for pediatricians
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - No Kid Hungry, in partnership with the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), recently granted $20,000 to the Colorado chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics. These grant funds will allow the Colorado chapter of AAP to improve food insecurity screenings and connect families to federally funded...
Schools closed, delayed across the Denver area due to snow
COLORADO, USA — More than 100 schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Friday due to snow. Denver Public Schools, Aurora Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, 27J Schools, Littleton Public Schools, Englewood Schools and Mapleton Public Schools are among those with delayed starts.
Colorado and the "Tripledemic"
Larry Gill is glad to have his daughter home. "She was hard to keep sitting up. She was wanting to lay down. She was whimpering." Five-year-old Feyona came down with RSV. Her complexion was gray and her fever up. She was having breathing trouble. She was a very sick little girl last week. "I had asthma as a kid, and so I noticed, like to not breathe, but to see her where she literally wasn't able to breathe," Gill said. "They had to put her on six liters of oxygen when she left the doctor's appointment in the ambulance." That ambulance took...
KKTV
WATCH: Investigation into four administrators at southern Colorado charter school
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that amoxicillin, an antibiotic used to treat certain respiratory infections, is currently in shortage as respiratory illness rises across the country and across Colorado. Starbucks employees go on strike in Colorado. Starbucks employees in Colorado go on strike. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starbucks...
Concerned with slow drivers in snow? Here’s what you should do
Snow has arrived to Colorado. If you have ever driven in the snowy conditions, then you know how dangerous some days can be.
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
westernslopenow.com
Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch results coming in
Republican Lauren Boebert maintains a narrow lead by just 556 votes over Democrat Adam Frisch as the lengthy battle for Colorado’s 3rd District comes to a close. Yesterday was the 8th and final day for voters to submit cured ballots. Montrose County is finished counting their ballots. In the...
COLORADO SNOW TOTALS: Major cities get 11 inches of snow
Boom! And just like that, a snowstorm that was predicted to hit hard in Colorado ended up shaking out roughly how it was predicted to land – dropping big powder totals between Boulder and Golden. Below, find a look at how much snow landed around the state. These numbers...
Comments / 0