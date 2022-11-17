Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is a 34-year-old woman from...
Kentucky officer sued for killing armed man during standoff
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer who fatally shot an armed Black man during a standoff is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man's estate. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Desman LaDuke, 22, was alone in his house, was “struggling with his mental health” and posed no threat to others when Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton shot him with a sniper rifle last month. Authorities, however, have said LaDuke pointed two guns at officers prior to being shot.
wdrb.com
LMPD fires former Hardin County deputy after video showing him punching suspect surfaces
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police officer caught on dash camera video punching a suspect after a chase has been fired. LMPD fired Donald "Rusty" Johnson on Friday. Johnson, who was hired in May, was still a probationary officer with the department. The controversial arrest happened in February of 2021...
k105.com
Woman found living with deceased man for days in Bullitt Co. motel
A woman has been arrested after being found living in a Bullitt County motel with a deceased male. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested by the Hillview Police Department Wednesday night November 9 after officers responded to a room at the Quality Inn in Brooks to conduct a welfare check. Upon...
kcountry1057.com
Columbia Police Department Entrapment Collision
The Columbia Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment, Wednesday evening, November 16, on Greensburg Street between Paul Mann Road and Adventist Road. The accident occurred when operator, Lewis Wheeler, 79, of Columbia swerved to miss an animal in the roadway which resulted in him losing control of...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Russell County Man And Woman After Shots Fired Into Residence
On Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 3:10 pm, Adair County 911 received a call from a residence in the 5000 block of KY 80 East. The caller advised that an unknown male was shooting at his house and that they had broken into his camper in the driveway. Upon the...
k105.com
Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car
A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
k105.com
KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges
A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
FBI investigating police chase turned violent in Hardin County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville is investigating accusations that officers violated Joshua Tyler's civil rights during after a 2021 traffic stop that escalated into a miles-long police pursuit. Newly obtained dash-camera video from a Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruiser is now under the microscope. The family of a Hardin...
k105.com
Leitchfield FD battles huge outbuilding fire that destroyed multiple vehicles, many other items
A large outbuilding and its contents, including vehicles and equipment, have been destroyed in a fire on Sunbeam Road. Friday morning at 1:06, the Leitchfield Fire Department responded to the outbuilding fire in the 1900 block of Sunbeam Road. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters found one side of the building fully engulfed in flames.
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
wdrb.com
'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As another year comes and goes, Sherry Ballard still waits for answers surrounding her husband's death. Saturday marks six years since Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was shot and killed. But the circumstances surrounding his death still remain a mystery. "I'll...
Meth trafficking leads to 10-year prison sentence for Somerset man
A Somerset man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
wdrb.com
Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
Wave 3
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, a car crash on Dixie Highway killed two toddlers, one-year old Ja’Rell Hunter and two-year-old Ja’Reese Hunter and injured the boy’s mother, Jasilyn Gardner. Investigators say 42-year-old Angela Chapman of Radcliff drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic. Reports say Chapman was...
WLKY.com
Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
WLKY.com
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested
WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
WLKY.com
Woman found living with man's decomposing body in Bullitt County hotel, police say
BROOKS, Ky. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a dead body found in a Bullitt County hotel, according to the Hillview Police Department. Nicole McFall, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of abusing a corpse, failure to report a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
