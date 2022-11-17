ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYT 27

Victim identified in deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Lexington Saturday night. It happened just after 7:00 p.m. on Winchester Road, just past Man O’War. Police say two vehicles were involved. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is a 34-year-old woman from...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky officer sued for killing armed man during standoff

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A Kentucky police officer who fatally shot an armed Black man during a standoff is facing a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the man's estate. The lawsuit filed Tuesday says Desman LaDuke, 22, was alone in his house, was “struggling with his mental health” and posed no threat to others when Nicholasville Police Officer Joseph Horton shot him with a sniper rifle last month. Authorities, however, have said LaDuke pointed two guns at officers prior to being shot.
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
kcountry1057.com

Columbia Police Department Entrapment Collision

The Columbia Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment, Wednesday evening, November 16, on Greensburg Street between Paul Mann Road and Adventist Road. The accident occurred when operator, Lewis Wheeler, 79, of Columbia swerved to miss an animal in the roadway which resulted in him losing control of...
COLUMBIA, KY
k105.com

Allegedly high Clarkson woman claiming to be ‘Lady Liberty’ arrested after driving with 2 infants in car

A Clarkson woman has been jailed after being accused of driving while high on drugs with two infants in the vehicle. On Sunday night at approximately 9:35, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones observed a 2006 Mazda MAZDA3 with faulty equipment traveling in the 300 block of Millerstown Road. Jones conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the Western Kentucky Parkway on-ramp, according to the arrest citation.
CLARKSON, KY
k105.com

KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges

A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WHAS11

FBI investigating police chase turned violent in Hardin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville is investigating accusations that officers violated Joshua Tyler's civil rights during after a 2021 traffic stop that escalated into a miles-long police pursuit. Newly obtained dash-camera video from a Kentucky State Police (KSP) cruiser is now under the microscope. The family of a Hardin...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
MONTICELLO, KY
lakercountry.com

Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County

The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
wdrb.com

Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

WLKY.com

Flock cameras proving to be critical asset for Bullitt County police

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — Police agencies in Bullitt County recently installed Flock cameras to help identify criminals faster and the technology is paying off. Thursday afternoon when the driver of a pickup went through the grass, just missing the dining room of 'The Fish House' in Shepherdsville, the cameras came in handy.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

WLKY.com

2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested

WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY

