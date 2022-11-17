Read full article on original website
Related
Whiteout conditions, hazardous travel forecast for West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A batch of heavy lake-effect snow combined with winds gusting up to 45 mph are forecast to create whiteout conditions, making for dangerous driving in some parts of West Michigan today. Areas near Ludington along the Lakeshore were expected to see these conditions first on Saturday...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
wtvbam.com
Here comes the snow! Branch County included in Winter Weather Advisory
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Branch County will get a taste of the region’s first winter storm today and tonight. It is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service that will go in effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning. The National Weather Service Office in North Webster, Indiana is predicting total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and wind gusts up to 40 mph in the advisory area, which includes St. Joseph and LaGrange Counties but not Hillsdale and Steuben Counties.
Parts of Michigan could see more than 20 inches of snow piled up by Sunday — What to expect
While it’s not quite the five feet they could get in Buffalo, New York, parts of Michigan are seeing record-setting snow — with more on the way this weekend.
Snow continues to pile up in West Michigan with more on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Snowfall totals of up to nearly a foot have already fallen around West Michigan since Thursday, and more snow remains in the forecast as we head into Friday evening and into the weekend as well. Winter Storm Warnings have been expanded into Muskegon, Oceana, Newaygo,...
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
Special Weather Statement warns Metro Detroiters to expect whiteout conditions, slippery roads into afternoon hours
Meteorologists say hazardous conditions will continue to impact Southeast Michigan until the early afternoon hours as heavy snow squalls move into the region.
WOOD
Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend
Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
Drivers beware: Snowy blast makes road conditions treacherous in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police responded to multiple crashes Thursday, Nov. 17, on U.S. 131 and I-94 as lake-effect snow hit West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected this afternoon and evening into Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said. Michigan Department of Transportation reported...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: First Alert Weather Day continues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both Thursday and Friday have been declared First Alert Weather Days by the News 10 First Alert Weather Team. As the snow falls outside, First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to take a look at what we’ve seen so far, and what we still have coming up.
West Michigan roads turn icy with snow, dozens of crashes and slide-offs reported
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- As heavy snow falls in waves across West Michigan, police and firefighters are responding to dozens of crashes and slide-offs. Roads turned slick as night fell in West Michigan. A Michigan Department of Transportation map at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 showed four different crashes on...
SNOW BREAKDOWN: Heavy lake effect snow through this weekend
Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted through early Saturday due to heavy lake effect snow development.
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
What’s The Difference Between A Winter Advisory, Watch And Warning?
Here comes the snow, and here's a little reminder of what each of these weather alerts mean. Winter Weather Alerts All Mean Snow Is Coming, But How Much?. The National Weather Service issues three different types of warnings during the winter: advisories, watches and warnings. Here's what they mean. Winter...
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
michiganradio.org
Uncertainty for Michigan rivers, residents as Consumers reconsiders its 13 dams
Just west of this tiny town near Oscoda sits one of six hydroelectric dams that tamed the Au Sable River a century ago to supply power to a growing population. At the time, before policy had caught up to the environmental consequences of dams, the impoundments seemed like miracle assets, delivering emissions-free power as reliably as a river flows. The ponds they created became destinations for boating, swimming and fishing, fueling tourism in a part of the state with limited jobs.
Snowy weather, slick roads cause crashes in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- Jackson County saw its first significant snowfall of the year this week, and dozens of local drivers saw firsthand how dangerous winter weather can make the roads. Between Nov. 17-18, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to 10 vehicle crashes caused by road conditions...
78% of Michigan counties at low COVID level, 1 remains at high risk level
For the second week in a row, Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is the lone Michigan county at a high COVID-19 Community Level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 17. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one...
100.7 WITL
Lansing, MI
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0