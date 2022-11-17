ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Fishkill, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers man convicted of 2011 murder

WHITE PLAINS – A federal jury has returned a guilty verdict against a 31-year-old Yonkers man in the 2011 shooting death of another man in White Plains. According to the indictment and evidence at trial, Darnell Kidd, also known as “Black,” “Donney,” and “Donney Black,” murdered Jonathan Johnson by shooting him during an armed robbery for marijuana.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident

FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pizza place shooter has bail revoked – judge orders mental evaluation

POUGHKEEPSIE – Gary Bonventre Jr. was in Dutchess County Court on Friday for a proceeding before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin. The 42-year-old Bonventre is facing a felony weapons charge along with a felony reckless endangerment charge after police say he fired a .22 caliber handgun into Antonella’s restaurant in Fishkill in October of this year. He was arrested just hours after he allegedly committed the crime.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Guilty verdict in Tarrytown murder

WHITE PLAINS – A jury has convicted a New York City man of the murder of a Tarrytown woman in 2018. On the evening of February 27, Cynell Brown, 32, used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol to shoot 34-year-old Jessica Wiltse two times in the chest and arm in her home. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston man charged with felony DWI

KINGSTON – A traffic stop on Schwenk Drive in the City of Kingston at 2 a.m. on Thursday resulted in a Kingston man being charged with felony driving while intoxicated. Joseph Matthias, 53, had a previous conviction for DWI within 10 years. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

LI Drug Dealer Sentenced In Overdose Of Man Who Died Attending Narcotics Anonymous Meeting

A Long Island drug dealer will spend more than a decade behind bars after admitting that he sold dangerous drugs to a West Babylon man who later died from overdose. Vito Frabizio, age 33, of Deer Park, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Suffolk County Court Friday, Nov. 18, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
WEST BABYLON, NY
FOX 61

Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
WATERBURY, CT

