A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Hartford Teen Nabbed With Crack Cocaine, Firearm After Motor-Vehicle Stop, Police Say
A 19-year-old Connecticut man was nabbed with alleged crack cocaine and a firearm during a traffic stop. The incident took place in Hartford on Barker St., on Thursday, Nov. 17. Detectives from the Connecticut State Police and the Hartford Police Department were conducting a narcotics interdiction operation in the Hartford...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Yonkers man convicted of 2011 murder
WHITE PLAINS – A federal jury has returned a guilty verdict against a 31-year-old Yonkers man in the 2011 shooting death of another man in White Plains. According to the indictment and evidence at trial, Darnell Kidd, also known as “Black,” “Donney,” and “Donney Black,” murdered Jonathan Johnson by shooting him during an armed robbery for marijuana.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident
FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pizza place shooter has bail revoked – judge orders mental evaluation
POUGHKEEPSIE – Gary Bonventre Jr. was in Dutchess County Court on Friday for a proceeding before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin. The 42-year-old Bonventre is facing a felony weapons charge along with a felony reckless endangerment charge after police say he fired a .22 caliber handgun into Antonella’s restaurant in Fishkill in October of this year. He was arrested just hours after he allegedly committed the crime.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Guilty verdict in Tarrytown murder
WHITE PLAINS – A jury has convicted a New York City man of the murder of a Tarrytown woman in 2018. On the evening of February 27, Cynell Brown, 32, used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol to shoot 34-year-old Jessica Wiltse two times in the chest and arm in her home. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston man charged with felony DWI
KINGSTON – A traffic stop on Schwenk Drive in the City of Kingston at 2 a.m. on Thursday resulted in a Kingston man being charged with felony driving while intoxicated. Joseph Matthias, 53, had a previous conviction for DWI within 10 years. The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office also charged him with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
Hempstead Man Sentenced For Selling Cocaine, Fentanyl While Out On Parole
A Long Island drug dealer is heading to prison after admitting to selling hardcore drugs to undercover agents while out on parole. Obdul Anthony, age 50, of Hempstead, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars in Suffolk County Court Thursday, Nov. 17, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance.
LI Drug Dealer Sentenced In Overdose Of Man Who Died Attending Narcotics Anonymous Meeting
A Long Island drug dealer will spend more than a decade behind bars after admitting that he sold dangerous drugs to a West Babylon man who later died from overdose. Vito Frabizio, age 33, of Deer Park, was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Suffolk County Court Friday, Nov. 18, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
Man Injured Outside Anti-Gun Organization's Office In City Of Poughkeepsie, Police Say
A report of a possible gunshot victim in front of a Hudson Valley anti-gun organization's office turned out to be a person with a leg injury. The incident took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17 at 29 N Hamilton St. Poughkeepsie...
21-Year-Old Busted With Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In Elmont, Police Say
A 21-year-old man is facing weapons charges after he was allegedly busted with a loaded gun during a traffic stop on Long Island. Teandre Johnson, of Springfield Gardens, Queens, was arrested by Nassau County Police at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Elmont. Officers with the department’s Bureau of...
1 person killed, 1 in custody after shootout with law enforcement in Manhattan: sources
One person was killed, and another was taken into custody following a shootout with law enforcement Friday night in Manhattan, according to sources.
Naugatuck Police Searching For Suspect In Murder Of 1-Year-Old
Police in Connecticut are searching for a man who is a suspect in the death of a 1-year-old. The homicide took place in New Haven County in the 100 Block of Millville Ave. in Naugatuck. The suspect is believed to be Christopher Francisquini, age 31, address unknown, said the Naugatuck...
Nephew taken into custody in Queens stabbing deaths: Police
Police say the 22-year-old nephew of some of the victims in Friday's fatal stabbing in Queens is now in custody.
Waterbury man arrested in connection to police officer shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police announced an arrest Friday in connection to the Naugatuck police officer who was shot Wednesday night. The incident shed light on the ongoing violence involving police officers. Jason Perez, 40, of Waterbury turned himself in and was arrested, according to police. They said he...
Suspect From West Haven Nabbed In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Couple Leaving Wake In Seymour
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run that killed two in Connecticut last year. New Haven County resident Riqui Irigoyen-Flores, age 31, of West Haven, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 16, for his involvement following the fatal crash in Seymour. Riqui Irigoyen-Flores is the brother...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Potential active shooter incident shuts down Gap warehouse in Fishkill
VILLAGE OF FISHKILL – A social media threat posted in a Facebook Live video before dawn this morning, resulted in heavy police activity at the Gap Distribution Center at 110 Merritt Boulevard Thursday afternoon. A female Gap employee reportedly called the Town of Fishkill Police Thursday afternoon to report...
UPDATE: Woman Struck While Running Along Route 17 Highway Divider Remains Critical
UPDATE: A woman was clinging to life Saturday after being struck on southbound Route 17 in Ho-Ho-Kus the night before. Several readers told Daily Voice they'd spotted the 27-year-old woman walking along the highway divider as far south as Route 4 in both Paramus and Fair Lawn sometime before the fateful crash around 6 p.m. Nov. 18.
Man Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Woman That Caused School Lockdowns In Tarrytown
After a four-week trial, a man faces life in prison after being found guilty of fatally shooting a Westchester County woman in an incident that led to school lockdowns. Cynell Brown, age 32, was convicted of the 2018 murder of 34-year-old Jessica Wiltse of Tarrytown on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
'We Will Never Give Up': Police Renew Calls For Tips In 4 Unsolved Murders In Nassau County
Police are hoping a renewed call for tips will translate into arrests in several unsolved murders on Long Island. Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Nov. 17, Nassau County Police outlined four cases where investigators believe witnesses saw something that could prove crucial in securing a conviction. “I don’t like...
