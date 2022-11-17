Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community event to give meals ahead of Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the city of Osceola is hoping to feed more mouths this year. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Big River Steel Cares will host its annual “Giving Thanks by Giving Meals” event. It will be held at the Dickie Kennemore Community Center on North Country Club Road.
Kait 8
Historical marker placed in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
Kait 8
Arkansas State nears completion on second farmer’s market
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An expansion project you may have seen in Jonesboro is getting closer to its final steps. Arkansas State University is working on building a second farmers market right next to its current one on Aggie Road because of the traffic they have seen over the years.
neareport.com
Peco Foods Makes $80,000 Investment in AState College of Agriculture
JONESBORO – An $80,000 donation has been awarded to the Arkansas State University College of Agriculture from Peco Foods. The funds will be used to remodel a barn and transform the existing structure into a modern broiler house. “We are extremely fortunate to receive funding from Peco Foods to...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
Kait 8
New workout equipment installed at Jonesboro park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free. This week city workers made updates to City Water and Light Park, located at 1123 South Culberhouse St. The cold temperatures this week did not stop crews from installing two new pieces of...
Kait 8
Downtown business to hibernate for the winter
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Porch Thirty is looking to take a long break as the colder temperatures hit Region 8. According to the business’ Facebook page, it will be closed for the winter months and re-open in the spring. Porch Thirty is located at 401 West Washington Avenue in Jonesboro.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
Kait 8
Tech troubles for county offices after statewide hack
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In Greene County, many offices are being forced to deal with new ways to work after a statewide hack left their computers useless. It’s an unordinary case for the Greene County Assessor’s office, as their ways of getting the job done have changed in the last two weeks.
Kait 8
Nov. 18: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers this morning as a front moves through. No impacts are expected.
Kait 8
Church vote ratification could leave some spiritually homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vote that took place in July is looking to be ratified, meaning possible big changes for a Jonesboro church. Back in July, the First United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate following months of debate. At the root of disaffiliation was a congregational disagreement about sexuality.
Kait 8
Conference votes against ratifying disaffiliation for Jonesboro First United Methodist Church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The vote is in for the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro’s disaffiliation agreement. In July after church leadership denied a request from some members wanting more time, the church voted to disaffiliate but needed ratification by a simple majority of the annual conference. The...
Kait 8
Church to host holiday event following organization disbandment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County church is making sure people know this is still the most wonderful time of the year. Nettleton Baptist Church announced it would host Goodfellows and Christmas For Kids for the first time since Jonesboro Jaycees disbanded in April. The event will be held...
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
Kait 8
School district combats tech woes following hack
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Teaching without technology has become the norm at the Greene County Tech School District. The district was hit with a hack on Friday, Nov. 11, making it difficult to use any electronics since. Superintendent Scott Gerrish said the incident sent everyone into a bit of a...
Kait 8
John Mayberry to file injunction in Blytheville mayoral race
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville mayoral candidate John Mayberry plans to file an injunction regarding the mayoral race in Blytheville. On November 14, a runoff was declared between Melisa Logan and John Mayberry in the Blytheville mayor race. On November 16, a recount was done in Mississippi county and the...
Kait 8
Robbery shakes community amid holiday shopping season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An evening smash-and-grab in Craighead County has those in one community wondering if they’re safe. On Sunday, Nov. 13, Jonesboro police responded to a robbery at the JCPenney on Highland Drive, where employees said five men smashed cases and ran off with jewelry. With the...
Kait 8
Groundbreaking for $30 million housing project in Mississippi County
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – On Tuesday afternoon, the ground was broken for a new project that officials hope will bring new homes to a Mississippi County community. Olympus Construction held a groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 15 to celebrate the start of construction on Riverback Estates. According to a news...
Kait 8
City on track to build railroad overpass
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Days of waiting for a train to pass on Airport Road may finally be over. The City of Jonesboro announced it has paid its portion of a project to build an overpass at the heavily-traveled crossing. The project has been in the works for years. “It’s...
