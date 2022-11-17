Read full article on original website
somerset106.com
Laurel County Deputies Team Up With Other Agencies To Arrest 22 In “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
q95fm.net
Man Faces List Of Charges Following Multi-County Chase With Police
One man is now facing a multitude of charges following a multi-county chase with law enforcement. The incident began in Gerrard County, early Thursday morning, when Paul Brown is said to have pulled his son out of a truck and then drove away. A deputy performed a traffic stop on...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Two Burglary Suspects
Law enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who are speculated to be involved in a burglary case. According to Deputies, the incident recently occurred near London, at a home off Oak Church Road. It’s been reported that Mallory Saylor-Lively and Josh...
q95fm.net
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with Sheriff’s detectives, deputies, and our K-9 teams along with collaborative assistance from area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 individuals recently following the ongoing “War on Drugs” that Sheriff Root pledged that his office would continually conduct. While conducting drug investigations during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”, there were a total of 22 persons arrested with charges ranging from Trafficking meth, possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of hydrocodone, possession of cocaine and drug indictment warrants, probation violation, persistent felony offender, and complaint warrants. all based on Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigations. Those arrested were identified as:
k105.com
KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges
A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Responds To Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Collision, Columbia Man Hospitalized
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at 4:49 pm, Adair County 911 received a call that a vehicle had struck a person in the 1500 block of KY 206 East. Upon arrival of Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman, it was found that Paul Dart, 58, of Columbia, was walking east on the roadway with the flow of traffic.
wymt.com
Corbin Police searching for suspects in two unrelated theft cases
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky are asking for your help to find suspects in two recent theft cases. In the first one, posted early Friday on their Facebook page, officials say the man below is accused of stealing an IPhone 13 from an employee at the AT&T store.
kcountry1057.com
Columbia Police Department Entrapment Collision
The Columbia Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident with entrapment, Wednesday evening, November 16, on Greensburg Street between Paul Mann Road and Adventist Road. The accident occurred when operator, Lewis Wheeler, 79, of Columbia swerved to miss an animal in the roadway which resulted in him losing control of...
Meth trafficking leads to 10-year prison sentence for Somerset man
A Somerset man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
wymt.com
Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just...
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
lakercountry.com
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
Wayne County man lands 15-year sentence for meth trafficking
An Albany man was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
q95fm.net
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
indherald.com
Scott County teen fatally injured in accident
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. | A Scott County teenager was killed in a single-vehicle crash near here here Tuesday evening. Gracie Lay, 19, of Pioneer, died when the vehicle she was a passenger in crashed on Fincastle Road northeast of LaFollette just before 10 p.m. Monday evening. According to a preliminary report...
Laurel County woman arrested in connection to fatal wreck
A Laurel County woman has been indicted in connection to a fatal June crash.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Adair County Woman On Felony Drug Charges
On Sunday, November 13th, 2022 at 10:40 pm, Adair County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Tweedy serviced a felony warrant for Leah Helm, 36, on Downey Lake Drive. Upon her arrest, Helm was found to be in possession of additional narcotics and paraphernalia. She was lodged in the Adair County...
wdrb.com
'Pushing for justice' | 6 years later, circumstances surrounding Tommy Ballard's death remain a mystery
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As another year comes and goes, Sherry Ballard still waits for answers surrounding her husband's death. Saturday marks six years since Tommy Ballard, the father of missing Bardstown mother Crystal Rogers, was shot and killed. But the circumstances surrounding his death still remain a mystery. "I'll...
wdrb.com
Woman dies in Tuesday night crash in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died last Tuesday night in a crash in Elizabethtown. Elizabethtown Police said the crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Ring Road near Kitty Hawk Drive. Public Information Officer John Thomas said a woman was driving a 2002 Ford Focus westbound when she crossed into the eastbound lanes of Ring Road and hit a 1998 Chevrolet SUV head-on.
