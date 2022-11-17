Read full article on original website
Election 2022: How key local races are turning out
Here are unofficial voting results on races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Coast News
Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race
REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance
In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
Late ballots propel Measure B to likely win and an end to no-fee trash pickup for single-family homes
By a margin of about 3,300 votes, San Diegans appear to have chosen to repeal the free trash pickup provided by the city's 1919 People's Ordinance. For single-family homeowners, monthly bills are expected to be $23 to $29 — or more.
kusi.com
San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly remove woman from Board of Supervisors public hearing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – At Tuesday’s San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, the San Diego County Sheriff’s forcibly removed a woman who was wanting to speak. The video shows the Sheriff dragging the woman on the ground with her arm, before aggressively putting her in handcuffs.
Encinitas Mayor Blakespear Declares Victory in 38th State Senate Race
Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear declared victory Thursday in the race for the 38th State Senate District in north San Diego and south Orange Counties. With most ballots counted, Blakespear, a Democrat, leads Republican challenger Matt Gunderson, an Orange County auto dealer, by 52.2% to 48.8%. “I am tremendously grateful to...
294 people died in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021
SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year. This number includes pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
nomadlawyer.org
Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
Coast News
Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title
OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
thepalmspringspost.com
Friday election update: Wallis gains on Holstege in AD47 race; Garner still ahead in District 1 City Council contest
One race being watched closely in the city changed little after the latest vote counts were announced Friday, while another drew much closer. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional counts, Greg Wallis is now within 285 vote of opponent Christy Holstege, a former mayor and current member of the Palm Springs City Council, in the race for a seat in the State Assembly representing District 47.
San Diegans react to latest votes on trash pickup fee measure
The latest election results show Measure B—to charge single-family homeowners for trash pickup—is now leading in yes votes, as of Thursday.
San Diego City officials struggling with downtown homeless encampment enforcement
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego said it’s continuing with efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of homeless encampments. Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria announced it was reinstating a previous policy that calls for all tents to be taken down during the day. The city said...
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
‘Build an ADU in a day’ | How one Vista company gets it done
VISTA, Calif. — The boom in accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, across San Diego County continues as more and more people are applying for permits to build them in their backyards or garages. On Thursday, CBS 8’s Brian White drove out to one Carlsbad neighborhood where Proteus Homes was...
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
Late ballots appear to push San Diego trash fee measure over finish line
The ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing "The People's Ordinance" trash collection model in the city of San Diego appears to have passed by a margin of fewer than 3,000 votes.
Pete Buttigieg delivers $150 million for new California port of entry
"We're investing in land ports of entry, ensuring safety and securing a stronger supply chain and that's especially true in this region, one of the nation's busiest and most economically and significant land ports."
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
NBC San Diego
Election Results Drop: With 15,000 Ballots Uncounted, Some Races Still Too Close
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first few election results drops.
