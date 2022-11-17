ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Coast News

Maienschein wins sixth term as Bruce-Lane concedes race

REGION — Democratic incumbent Assemblymember Brian Maienschein will be the representative for California’s new 76th Assembly District after a week of ballot counting, with opponent Kristie Bruce-Lane officially conceding the race on Friday. Republican challenger Bruce-Lane started out with a lead on Maienschein on election night and the...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

294 people died in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year. This number includes pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Escondido: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Escondido, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Escondido California. Located in San Diego County, Escondido is known for its scenic views, excellent wineries, and craft breweries. It is also home to the San Pasqual Valley Zoo. You can enjoy safari-style train rides or nighttime animal viewing. It is a great destination...
ESCONDIDO, CA
Coast News

Oside woman wins Mrs. SoCal title

OCEANSIDE — Carolyn Carpenter Nall of Oceanside won the Mrs. Southern California title at this year’s annual Long Beach and Southern California pageants. In addition to the Mrs. Southern California title, Nall currently serves as an officer on the board of directors of the Junior League of San Diego, which focuses on helping those in San Diego County struggling with.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Friday election update: Wallis gains on Holstege in AD47 race; Garner still ahead in District 1 City Council contest

One race being watched closely in the city changed little after the latest vote counts were announced Friday, while another drew much closer. After both Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional counts, Greg Wallis is now within 285 vote of opponent Christy Holstege, a former mayor and current member of the Palm Springs City Council, in the race for a seat in the State Assembly representing District 47.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
newsantaana.com

Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
SANTA ANA, CA

