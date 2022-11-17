Terrific Tandem: Ontario's Yugovich, Turnbaugh selected to All-Ohio first team in Division II

Meri Lee Sprang, 85, of Ontario, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Arbors at Mifflin. Born August 17, 1937, in Crestline, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Alma (Kraner) and Delano Paynter. She graduated from Crestline High School with the Class of 1956. Meri Lee retired from Mansfield City Schools as a cook and custodian. She was the head cook for several years at the Girl Scout Camp Walhonding in Loudonville. In her free time, she enjoyed puzzles, word searches and watching her television shows. She was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns.

ONTARIO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO