Terrific Tandem: Ontario's Yugovich, Turnbaugh selected to All-Ohio first team in Division II

richlandsource.com
Halt: Maria Stein Marion Local pushes the mute button on Harrod Allen East's offense
Maria Stein Marion Local sent Harrod Allen East home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 55-0 decision on November 19 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Maria Stein Marion Local a 14-0 lead over Harrod Allen East.
richlandsource.com
CF's Riddle, Galion's Kurtzman headline Division IV All-Northwest District team
BELLVILLE — Clear Fork and Galion were both big winners when the All-Northwest District football team was announced Wednesday evening. Galion’s Landon Kurtzman was selected the Division IV Defensive Player of the Year, while Clear Fork’s Kaden Riddle was chosen the Lineman of the Year. Clear Fork’s Dave Carroll was the Coach of the Year.
richlandsource.com
Back-To-Back: Mansfield Senior's Mekhi Bradley repeats as NW district Defensive Player of Year
MANSFIELD — He was the heartbeat of north central Ohio’s best defense and for the second year in a row, Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley is the Northwest District’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year. A physical 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, Bradley was one of three Tygers...
richlandsource.com
Big Buckeye: Lexington graduate Cade Stover semifinalist for national TE award
COLUMBUS -- Lexington High School graduate Cade Stover, a redshirt junior at Ohio State, was recently selected as one of nine semifinalists for the John Mackey Award, which honors college football’s most outstanding tight end. Stover (6-4, 255) is third on the team with 29 catches for 366 yards...
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Gahanna Lincoln sews up New Albany in slim triumph
Gahanna Lincoln showed its poise to outlast a game New Albany squad for a 25-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gahanna Lincoln drew first blood by forging a 6-3 margin over New Albany after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Warren John F. Kennedy claims close encounter of the winning kind over Danville
Warren John F. Kennedy eventually plied victory away from Danville 22-21 on November 19 in Ohio football action. Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
179th formally tapped as Ohio National Guard unit for new cyberspace mission
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr. announced Friday that the Department of the Air Force has formally selected the 179th Airlift Wing in Mansfield to become the Air National Guard’s first cyberspace wing. The selection announcement follows a year-long assessment of...
richlandsource.com
Uniontown Lake can't hang with Massillon
Massillon dumped Uniontown Lake 24-6 at Massillon on November 18 in Ohio football action. In recent action on November 4, Massillon faced off against Canal Winchester and Uniontown Lake took on Columbus St Francis DeSales on November 4 at Uniontown Lake High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Regional Planning ranks $2.5 million in infrastructure grants/loans
MANSFIELD -- Six local infrastructure efforts totaling $2.5 million in grants and loans will be recommended for Ohio Public Works Commissions funds, including $499,000 for a Village of Shiloh water project. That was the decision of the Richland County Regional Planning Commission executive committee on Wednesday, based upon balloting from...
richlandsource.com
Student Services Team Presents to MOESC Board of Governors, Maintenance Recognized
MANSFIELD — During the November 16th meeting of the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Board of Governors, Jennifer Crum, Student Services Director, led a presentation. The presentation, titled "Our Mission, Leading Change, and Refining Services for Mid-Ohio," was led with Related and Behavior Services team leaders Michelle Patrick, Assistant Student Services Director; Sarah Mace, OT Lead; Johanna Gilland, SLP Lead; Joanna Greenwalt, Psychologist Lead; Shannon Landin, PT Lead; and Michaela Hermes, Behavior Lead.
richlandsource.com
Meri Lee Sprang
Meri Lee Sprang, 85, of Ontario, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Arbors at Mifflin. Born August 17, 1937, in Crestline, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Alma (Kraner) and Delano Paynter. She graduated from Crestline High School with the Class of 1956. Meri Lee retired from Mansfield City Schools as a cook and custodian. She was the head cook for several years at the Girl Scout Camp Walhonding in Loudonville. In her free time, she enjoyed puzzles, word searches and watching her television shows. She was a huge fan of the Cleveland Browns.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield native releases Christian hip-hop album ‘Vessel’
MANSFIELD — Though his first nationally-released album hit digital platforms Friday, Charles Williams Jr. isn’t hoping for fame. He said he wants to inspire and encourage whoever listens to his album.
richlandsource.com
Richland County's tourism economy bounces back
MANSFIELD – As the nation’s travel industry continues to recover, tourism in Richland County rebounded faster than expected and is having a greater economic impact than in much of the region. According to the latest economic impact figures for travel spending in Richland County (see methodology below), total...
richlandsource.com
4-H recognizes achievements at honor program
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County 4-H program held its annual 4-H Honor Program on Sunday, Nov. 13. Recognition was given to 4-H members, adult volunteers and "friends" of the Richland County 4-H program. The top 4-H member honors were given to Member-of-the- Year recipients: Carson Abbott, Hailey Eldridge, Cadence Fairchild and Micah Miller (Shelby).
richlandsource.com
Martha Rocks
Martha “Marti” Barker Shollenberger Rocks, 79, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 peacefully at her home after a battle with cancer. Born in the South Shore of Chicago, IL and raised in the Greater Chicago area. She went on to live in Boston, Massachusetts, New York, New York, Plainfield, NJ, Mansfield, Ohio, Marshall, Michigan, Marion, Ohio and settled the remainder of her days in Delaware, Ohio. Finding something or someone to love in all those places!
richlandsource.com
Downtown Improvement Advisory Board recommends funds for linear park design
MANSFIELD — The Downtown Improvement Advisory Board on Thursday recommended Mansfield spend up to $15,250 to help fund the conceptual design of a proposed downtown linear park. That would cover half the estimated cost of the work to be done by Edge, a Columbus-based planning, landscape architecture and urban...
richlandsource.com
Gravity Ohio & DLX serve Thanksgiving dinner to the public on Nov. 24
MANSFIELD -- Gravity Ohio and DLX are pleased to announce the first annual Families without Family community Thanksgiving celebration. On Thursday, Nov. 24, Gravity Ohio and DLX will open the doors of Dan Lew Exchange from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and provide free meals to anyone who attends at no cost and with no proof of need.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners spar with Juvenile Court officials over 2023 budget request
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners were not overly critical of the $3.34 million 2023 budget presented Thursday by Juvenile Court Judge McKinley. After all, as the judge pointed out, state law allows his court the authority to "set forth the estimated, necessary and reasonable expenses for the operation of the juvenile court."
richlandsource.com
Eileen Messer
Eileen Messer, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville, Ohio. She was 88 years old. She was born November 5, 1934, in Vanceburg, Kentucky, one of eight children of the late Leona (Lewis) and James Burriss. Eileen retired from Mansfield...
richlandsource.com
Beulah Bernice Strong
Beulah Bernice Strong, 87, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland. To plant a tree in memory of Beulah Strong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
