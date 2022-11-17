Read full article on original website
Milford Mispillion Riverwalk Area Will Soon Break Ground on Improvements
MILFORD, Del. --- It is common for people to desire a new looking when a new year rolls around. And the Mispillion Riverwalk area is getting just that. And Jim Mallory who enjoys walking the park says improvements will only add to the area's natural beauty. "I think it be...
Housing Projects Fall Victim to Supply Chain Issues, Worker Shortages
SALISBURY, Md. - Habitat for Humanity of Wicomico County's latest project, a new home on Barclay Street is in a waiting pattern. Habitat Wicomico's Executive Director Molly Hilligoss says it could be several more weeks until electricians can get on site to finish up the home's electrical connection. "Here we...
Boy, 11, Rescues Baby Sister From Burning Salisbury Apartment
SALISBURY, Md. - An 11-year-old boy was injured Tuesday night while rescuing his 2-year-old sister from their burning apartment in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 6 p.m. in apartment 601 of a two story, eight-unit apartment building located at 1302 Jersey Road. A smoke alarm was present and operated, notifying occupants of the fire in time to escape.
House Fire Near Crisfield Sparks Concerns After Several Recent Arsons
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md. - A new house fire investigation near Crisfield is stoking concerns among the community. It is the fifth case in the area in just over two months for the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. So far, four intentional fires have been set in Somerset County in just...
Plans for New Ocean City Fire Station Hit a Snag
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Plans for a new fire station in Ocean City hit a snag after the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company backed out of a verbal agreement. The new facility would replace Station 3, which is located on 74th street. The OCVFD owns the property on 74th street.
Getting a Tattoo in the Town of Berlin is Currently Not Possible
BERLIN, Md -- Berlin town leaders voted to extend the towns tattoo moratorium until June 30th of 2023. The moratorium began as an effort to adopt a county wide ordinance. "Almost four years ago there was an attempt to adopt the Worcester County ordinance for tattoos, which requires you to be a doctor in order to administer a tattoo," said Zach Tyndall, the towns mayor.
Dover AFB 2022 State of the Base
The state of the Dover Air Force Base is strong, and that's good news for people across Delmarva. Dover Air Force leaders shared their annual report with community members this morning at the State of the Base briefing.
Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case
MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Hurlock Experiences Recent Car Theft And Ransacking
Items from unlocked cars are being stolen and police in Hurlock is now on high alert. According to neighbors cars on streets like Charles St. and Academy St. are targeted the most.
Rabid Raccoon Found in Princess Anne
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A raccoon located near Arden Station and Dublin roads in Princess Anne has tested positive for rabies, according to the Somerset County Health Department. The raccoon was sent to the Maryland State Laboratory for testing after biting a dog on Sunday, Nov. 20. The positive test results were received Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Millsboro Homeowner Injured in Monday Night Shooting
MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Monday night shooting in Millsboro that left one person injured. Shortly before 9 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the home had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
3 Wicomico Businesses Cited for Underage Alcohol Sales
SALISBURY, Md.- A routine compliance check conducted last week by the Wicomico County Alcohol Task Force resulted in three businesses being cited for underage alcohol sales. The operations involved the use of task force cadets for sales to underage persons at various licensed establishments throughout the county. Richard Gardner, chief...
Salisbury Man Killed in Head-On Crash With Dump Truck in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Laurel on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 8 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer was going eastbound on Horsey Church Road just east of Chandler Road, while a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was heading westbound and approaching the dump truck.
Cambridge Council President Lajan Cephas Faces Assault Charges
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The council president of the Cambridge City Commissioners spent a night in jail over the weekend. Lajan Cephas is facing a second-degree assault charge in connection with an apparent domestic incident. According to charging documents, police spoke with and responded to Charles Saunders, who lives with Cephas,...
Attempted Arson at Jehovah's Witness House of Worship in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities are investigating an attempted arson that occurred at a Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witnesses in Salisbury early Monday morning. According to the Maryland Fire Marshal's Office it happened at around 4 a.m. when someone set off some type of "incendiary device" at the building located on Parker Road in Salisbury.
Warren T Boyce
Warren (“Puppsy”) T. Boyce, age 92, was born in Salisbury on August 4, 1930 and died at Coastal Hospice Stansell House on November 17, 2022. He was the son of the late Arthur W. Boyce and Irma T. Boyce. To read full obituary, click Here.
Cambridge Woman Charged With Credit Card Theft and Fraud
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge woman has been charged on multiple counts of credit card fraud and theft following accusations that she stole credit card information from customers and patients at Your Doc's In and Walgreens. Cambridge police say that on Nov. 21, department detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Jayonna...
Cindy R Hochmuth
Cindy Hochmuth, 62, of Mardela Springs, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 TidalHealth Peninsula Regional after a long and gallant fight. Born on September 1, 1960 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Samuel I and Katherine Rounds. To read the full obituary, click Here.
John E Phillips, Jr.
John E. Phillips, Jr., 74, of Salisbury, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Born on December 28, 1947 in Milford, DE, he was the son of the late John E. Phillips, Sr. and Dorothy I. Phillips Hudson. To read full obituary, click Here.
