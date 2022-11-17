Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
How people with Section 8 housing vouchers can use them in a new way in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the 11Alive Investigates series The Way Home. People with Section 8 housing vouchers in Atlanta will have new opportunities to find a home in the city. Atlanta City Council adopted a new housing initiative during its meeting Monday. The resolution,...
'It’s really rough' | How shelter rules, IDs, housing vouchers are contributing to homelessness in Georgia
The Way Home: The Cause is part two of an 11Alive Investigates series that explores why people are living on the streets and not in permanent housing. “There’s a lot of homeless people in Atlanta, sleeping on the streets. And it’s hard,” said David Lee. Lee didn’t...
Atlanta finalizes agreement for City Detention Center to house Fulton County inmates
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has finalized an agreement to house Fulton County Jail inmates at the old Atlanta City Detention Center, the mayor's office said Monday. The agreement was approved by the Atlanta City Council in August. The city council at that time said the parameters of the agreement included Atlanta receiving $50 a day per inmate from Fulton County, for the detainee population not to exceed 700 and for the agreement to last for a term of four years with no option to renew.
Atlanta paid to house people in one of DeKalb’s worst apartment complexes
Federal COVID money paid rent in at least 21 of metro area’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’...
City of Atlanta, GDOT work to clear out homeless encampment near I-85, Cheshire Bridge
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working with the Georgia Department of Transportation to clear people out of a homeless encampment known as "The Hill" near I-85 and Cheshire Bridge. As many as 100 people had been living there, but there have been some safety concerns with a big fire breaking out there just two weeks ago.
After Mayor Dickens relocates last families, fire breaks out near Forest Cove Apartments
ATLANTA — Crews battled a large fire along Thomasville Boulevard near the recently vacated Forest Cove Apartments Tuesday evening. Crews responded to the area around 5:15 p.m. for the two-alarm fire, signaling more resources were needed to douse the flames. The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene where a...
Grady Hospital joining the fight to stop gun violence in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Gun violence continues to hurt communities across the country, and it's a reality doctors at Grady Hospital face every day. Recently, 11Alive got a chance to visit the Marcus Trauma Center to see first hand what the hospital is doing to stop the cycle. "We see violence,...
Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat
KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to illegally delete public records so they could n...
'You'll see a strong, visible presence of our officers' | Atlanta Police announce safety plans for holiday season
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced their safety plan for this holiday season. Chief Darin Schierbaum said they are increasing the number of officers on the roads. Schierbaum added they are reassigning administrative personnel from several of their buildings to go out and patrol the streets. Also, their investigators, who normally are not in uniform, will be wearing APD uniforms through the New Year.
Colorado club shooting impact extends to Atlanta's LGBTQ community
ATLANTA — As authorities continue to look into the motive behind a deadly attack at a Colorado nightclub, the impact of the shooting at Club Q is stretching to Atlanta. The city has a prominent LGBTQ community, and many folks in Midtown felt shock, heartbreak and even anger when they heard about the shooting.
Here's how to donate to the 40th 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon
ATLANTA — 11Alive and The Salvation Army invite the community to join in for the 40th anniversary of the 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon. To participate, start collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items this fall. Then, on Friday, December 2, drop off your donations at one of four convenient locations in Atlanta: Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, or DeKalb counties:
WRDW-TV
Georgia offers financial assistance for 200K Georgia Power customers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cost of living in the city of Atlanta keeps going up for many residents, including Kimberly and Alan Jeter. “Well in actuality we’re all struggling out here,” Georgia Power customer Alan Jeter said. Their power bill has skyrocketed since moving into...
Gwinnett County schools considering changes to discipline policy amid increase in violence
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County School Board heard proposals about school safety during a Thursday afternoon work session after weeks of community meetings and outcry. “We know the solution is complex and there’s no easy answers,” said Superintendent Dr. Calvin Watts to start the portion of the...
WXIA 11 Alive
Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
Dozens displaced after DeKalb County apartment fire
CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston Monday morning. It happened around 4:25 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. Clarkston Police told 11Alive 20 adults and five kids are now displaced. Thankfully, officers add that there...
Family of Rayshard Brooks, City of Atlanta settle civil suit for $1M
ATLANTA — The family of Rayshard Brooks has reached a $1 million settlement with the City of Atlanta, attorneys said. It marks the end of this chapter in the ongoing legal saga surrounding the 27-year-old's death. Brooks' police shooting death came at the peak of calls for law enforcement accountability in the summer of 2020. A special prosecutor dropped criminal charges against the Atlanta Police Department officers in August.
Dozens of residents displaced days before Thanksgiving after fire rips through DeKalb apartment complex
CLARKSTON, Ga. — Dozens of people are homeless just days before the Thanksgiving holiday after a fire broke out at a DeKalb County Apartment complex. Residents at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive said the fire engulfed the building in a matter of minutes early Monday. “As soon...
Atlanta Botanical Garden to expand in time for 50th anniversary, 2026 FIFA World Cup
ATLANTA — Atlanta is working to bring the BeltLine to its renowned Botanical Garden, connecting the city in a beautiful new way. The Garden announced it has been awarded a $25 million gift from the James M. Cox Foundation for the expansion. Atlanta Botanical Garden is expected to grow about another seven acres along Piedmont Avenue and the Atlanta BeltLine.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
59K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0