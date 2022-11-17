ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has finalized an agreement to house Fulton County Jail inmates at the old Atlanta City Detention Center, the mayor's office said Monday. The agreement was approved by the Atlanta City Council in August. The city council at that time said the parameters of the agreement included Atlanta receiving $50 a day per inmate from Fulton County, for the detainee population not to exceed 700 and for the agreement to last for a term of four years with no option to renew.

