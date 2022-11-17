ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

Atlanta finalizes agreement for City Detention Center to house Fulton County inmates

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has finalized an agreement to house Fulton County Jail inmates at the old Atlanta City Detention Center, the mayor's office said Monday. The agreement was approved by the Atlanta City Council in August. The city council at that time said the parameters of the agreement included Atlanta receiving $50 a day per inmate from Fulton County, for the detainee population not to exceed 700 and for the agreement to last for a term of four years with no option to renew.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat

KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

'You'll see a strong, visible presence of our officers' | Atlanta Police announce safety plans for holiday season

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police announced their safety plan for this holiday season. Chief Darin Schierbaum said they are increasing the number of officers on the roads. Schierbaum added they are reassigning administrative personnel from several of their buildings to go out and patrol the streets. Also, their investigators, who normally are not in uniform, will be wearing APD uniforms through the New Year.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Here's how to donate to the 40th 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon

ATLANTA — 11Alive and The Salvation Army invite the community to join in for the 40th anniversary of the 11Alive Holiday Can-A-Thon. To participate, start collecting canned goods and non-perishable food items this fall. Then, on Friday, December 2, drop off your donations at one of four convenient locations in Atlanta: Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, or DeKalb counties:
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia offers financial assistance for 200K Georgia Power customers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cost of living in the city of Atlanta keeps going up for many residents, including Kimberly and Alan Jeter. “Well in actuality we’re all struggling out here,” Georgia Power customer Alan Jeter said. Their power bill has skyrocketed since moving into...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Lyft driver, daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The 31-year-old daughter of a Peachtree Corners Councilman was shot and killed in DeKalb County Monday night. Lauren Allen, a Lyft driver and the daughter of Peachtree Corners Councilman Joe Sawyer, was killed after dropping off a passenger at the 5700-block of Cedar Croft Court in Lithonia. Her father, who spoke to 11Alive's Cody Alcorn, is heartbroken by the loss.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Dozens displaced after DeKalb County apartment fire

CLARKSTON, Ga. — DeKalb County Fire crews battled a large fire at an apartment complex in Clarkston Monday morning. It happened around 4:25 a.m. at the Ellis Apartments on Post Oak Drive. Clarkston Police told 11Alive 20 adults and five kids are now displaced. Thankfully, officers add that there...
CLARKSTON, GA
11Alive

Family of Rayshard Brooks, City of Atlanta settle civil suit for $1M

ATLANTA — The family of Rayshard Brooks has reached a $1 million settlement with the City of Atlanta, attorneys said. It marks the end of this chapter in the ongoing legal saga surrounding the 27-year-old's death. Brooks' police shooting death came at the peak of calls for law enforcement accountability in the summer of 2020. A special prosecutor dropped criminal charges against the Atlanta Police Department officers in August.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

