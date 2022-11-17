ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

syvnews.com

SYV Chorale to present holiday concert, 'And Peace on Earth'

The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present holiday concert, “And Peace on Earth”, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, in Solvang. Under the direction of new Chorale Artistic Director David Torres, the concert...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Julefest parade to roll through downtown Solvang Dec. 3; participants sought

This year's Julefest parade, dubbed "Hyggelig: A Cozy Christmas," will roll through downtown Solvang doling out Christmas cheer on Saturday, Dec. 3. Parade entrants are being sought — marching bands, individuals, groups, businesses, equestrians, etc. There is no charge to participate. Parade line up starts at 10:15 a.m. in...
SOLVANG, CA
syvnews.com

Roses & Raspberries: Kudos to election workers, Teacher of the Year and turkey donors

We open this week’s news recap with a bouquet of condolence movie passes to theater-goers now mourning the loss of yet another movie venue on the Central Coast. With no advance notice, Santa Maria’s 10-screen Edwards Cinemas shuttered last week, its popcorn poppers and soda dispensers moved out of sight, an array of theater memorabilia strewn across the lobby floor.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage earns 4-stars from Medicare, SB and Goleta hospitals receive high marks

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” in hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for fall 2022 while Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang recently earned a 4-star rating from Medicare.gov, which rates how well a hospital performs on quality measures compared to other hospitals in the nation.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Luis Obispo County Visitors Guide

‘Twist of Fate’ decision pays off for Rhonda’s Relics antique mall

‘A fun collection of vintage, eclectic and whimsical stuff’. When Rhonda O’Dell had the chance to open another San Luis Obispo County antiques business, she didn’t let the grinding halt of the pandemic stop her. “I’m really one of those people who believe in twists of fate,” O’Dell said. “You can talk yourself out of anything. So instead, I thought: I’m just going to do it.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home in Santa Barbara sells for $4.5 million

A 5,030-square-foot house built in 2010 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Schulte Lane in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 3, 2022. The $4,500,000 purchase price works out to $895 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

