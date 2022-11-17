Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syvnews.com
SYV Chorale to present holiday concert, 'And Peace on Earth'
The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale will present holiday concert, “And Peace on Earth”, Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive, in Solvang. Under the direction of new Chorale Artistic Director David Torres, the concert...
syvnews.com
3 Santa Barbara County eateries added to online Michelin Guide listing
The Michelin Guide recently added three Santa Barbara County restaurants to a list of 34 other distinguished California establishments that now appear as "New" on the guide.michelin.com website. Two North County locations listed in the updated guide include peasants FEAST of Solvang, Bar Le Côte in Los Olivos, as well...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley neighbors: Obituaries for November 17
Read through the obituaries published in Santa Ynez Valley News.
syvnews.com
Julefest parade to roll through downtown Solvang Dec. 3; participants sought
This year's Julefest parade, dubbed "Hyggelig: A Cozy Christmas," will roll through downtown Solvang doling out Christmas cheer on Saturday, Dec. 3. Parade entrants are being sought — marching bands, individuals, groups, businesses, equestrians, etc. There is no charge to participate. Parade line up starts at 10:15 a.m. in...
syvnews.com
Roses & Raspberries: Kudos to election workers, Teacher of the Year and turkey donors
We open this week’s news recap with a bouquet of condolence movie passes to theater-goers now mourning the loss of yet another movie venue on the Central Coast. With no advance notice, Santa Maria’s 10-screen Edwards Cinemas shuttered last week, its popcorn poppers and soda dispensers moved out of sight, an array of theater memorabilia strewn across the lobby floor.
syvnews.com
Orcutt's Joanna Hendrix honored as county Teacher of the Year
Joanna Hendrix, a Santa Barbara County Office of Education teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing in Orcutt Union School District, has been recognized as Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year. Hendrix was honored along with a number of other TK-12 educators at the ninth annual “A Salute...
Local doctors increase free on-the-street medical services in Santa Barbara
Doctors Without Walls: Local doctors increase free street care in Santa Barbara The post Local doctors increase free on-the-street medical services in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America honors local community leaders
Los Padres Council of Boy Scouts of America recently honored community leaders Bob Maloy and Doug Scott for their contributions to the health, education and safety of youth in Santa Barbara County. “Doug and Bob were selected because of their notable work on behalf of our Council and thousands of...
syvnews.com
The financial literacy imperative | Santa Maria Valley Chamber Commentary
Parents want nothing more than for their children to be healthy, happy, and successful in life. The ability to spend time with your children and provide them with tools and activities that support their development depends on the community resources available. Families living in areas with fewer resources and less...
syvnews.com
Santa Ynez Valley Cottage earns 4-stars from Medicare, SB and Goleta hospitals receive high marks
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both received an “A” in hospital safety from the Leapfrog Group for fall 2022 while Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital in Solvang recently earned a 4-star rating from Medicare.gov, which rates how well a hospital performs on quality measures compared to other hospitals in the nation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 6?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $556,953, $333 per square foot.
‘Twist of Fate’ decision pays off for Rhonda’s Relics antique mall
‘A fun collection of vintage, eclectic and whimsical stuff’. When Rhonda O’Dell had the chance to open another San Luis Obispo County antiques business, she didn’t let the grinding halt of the pandemic stop her. “I’m really one of those people who believe in twists of fate,” O’Dell said. “You can talk yourself out of anything. So instead, I thought: I’m just going to do it.”
New downtown SLO pop-up offers 4 holiday experiences: ‘Imagine Santa’s sleigh tipping over’
From “fun, interactive immersive zones” to holiday-themed food and drinks, here’s what is in store at Christmas at the Carissa.
Five awesome places for a picnic in The Five Cities
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Single-family home in Santa Barbara sells for $4.5 million
A 5,030-square-foot house built in 2010 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Schulte Lane in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 3, 2022. The $4,500,000 purchase price works out to $895 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
Santa Barbara Independent
Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 6
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Barbara decreased in the last week to $1,107. That’s $753 more than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Barbara was $1,162. In the past...
syvnews.com
Cold nights, warmer days through Thanksgiving weekend | Central Coast Weather Report
This week will resemble last week's weather as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cool and crisp mornings, mild afternoons, and dry conditions through the Thanksgiving Day weekend.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County outlines potential rezoning to meet state’s housing allocations
The possibility of rezoning or upzoning land to potentially accommodate housing or higher-density housing was explained to members of the public Wednesday night in a workshop conducted in Santa Maria by the Santa Barbara County Planning Department. About 25 people attended the workshop in person in the Supervisors Hearing Room...
kclu.org
Company offers South Coast community a huge present: One of the oldest buildings in Ventura County
It’s one of Ventura County’s oldest, and most historic buildings. Now, the oil company which owns it is offering to give it to the community, along with funding to help make some much needed repairs. "This building is special in part just because of its heritage that it...
Comments / 0