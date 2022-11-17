Juicy Player Props and Bets for TNF: Derrick Henry, Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones

When it comes to betting on the players in the Titans and Packers Week 11 matchup, stick with both teams' best players.

The Tennessee Titans (6-3) are leading the AFC South while the Green Bay Packers (4-6) are four games out of first place in the NFC North.

These two teams will square off in Green Bay for this week’s " Thursday Night Football " matchup. Sportsbooks are currently favoring the Packers (-1.5) with the game total set at 41.

Here are three player props worth consideration, if you want to get in on the action.

Derrick Henry over 97.5 rushing yards (-120)

We are going to ride with the King! Henry’s streak of five consecutive 100-yard games was snapped last week against. a tough Denver defense, but I’m betting he gets back on track while facing a Green Bay defense that is allowing an average of 123 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs. Henry is averaging 103 yards per game this year, and he’s the motor in the Titans' offense. It’s good to be king.

Aaron Rodgers under 249.5 (-120)

The Titans are allowing an average of 294 passing yards per game this year, but Rodgers only has three games with 250-plus. Is he due for another? Maybe. The matchup is certainly right, but I’m not going to bet on it when his receiving corps is still dropping passes like hot potatoes.

Aaron Jones over 22.5 receiving yards (-120)

Jones racked up 138 yards on the ground last week against a tough Dallas defense while also catching two passes for another 18 yards through the air. Surely the Packers see how much better their offense works when Jones runs the ball, right? Jones is averaging 78 rushing yards per game this year, while Tennessee is allowing only 66.6. I’m not sure I trust Green Bay to stick with what works even vs. a tough opponent, so instead I am going to pivot to Jones' receiving prop. The Titans are allowing 43 receiving yards per game to opposing RBs with a 77.4 percent catch rate and three receiving TDs. Jones has only exceeded this prop four times this year, but I’m willing to bet on it this Thursday.