ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Aaron Judge Rumors: Insider Sees $320M+ for Free Agent if Dodgers Enter Sweepstakes

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkbvU_0jDfyM1G00

There's no doubt the Dodgers will have to pay top dollar to bring in the star outfielder

Movement in the Dodgers off-season officially began when Tyler Anderson signed with the Angels and Trea Turner officially rejected his qualifying offer. This puts the Dodgers in a bind regarding what they prioritize more but that doesn't necessarily take them away from possibly landing Aaron Judge .

Of course, Judge also rejected his qualifying offer and is ready to test the free agency market after his record-breaking season. The Yankees will have to match what he's looking for, which is estimated to be upwards of $300 million, but if the Dodgers want to enter the sweepstakes they may have to offer a bit more.

The competition for Judge will remain at an all-time high as he becomes arguably the most valuable player entering free agency. The Dodgers present a real threat to the Yankees and it's hard to imagine Judge accepting anything less than what the field is offering (via Jeff Passan , ESPN).

Front-office officials surveyed at the GM meetings pegged a Judge deal somewhere in the neighborhood of eight years and $320 million -- perhaps a tick higher if the San Francisco Giants or Los Angeles Dodgers make a spirited run at Judge. Even then, the Yankees have plenty of room to meet Judge's demands and need outfield help in an outfield-poor free agent class along with the sort of power only Judge provides among this winter's top available hitters.

As more time continues to pass, Judge's value continues to rise. The accolades keep piling in such an impressive season for Judge but it remains to be seen if the Dodgers will be willing to pay top dollar for the MVP hopeful.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Shohei Ohtani makes a major announcement

Shohei Ohtani has made a major announcement. The two-way superstar for the Los Angeles Angels announced he’s joined Team Japan for the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Ohtani, who finished fourth in Wednesday’s AL Cy Young voting, revealed his intentions to play in the WBC on his Instagram account.   View this post on Instagram   Read more... The post Shohei Ohtani makes a major announcement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Aaron Judge gives interesting free agency hint, MLB world reacts

There has been much speculation on where New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge could potentially end up after another disappointing postseason for New York. Judge offered an interesting tidbit on Thursday that may reveal where he may potentially be heading in free agency this offseason. In an interview with Yankees writer Bryan Hoch, Judge Read more... The post Aaron Judge gives interesting free agency hint, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

MLB World Is Furious With The Pete Rose Decision

It's been decades since Major League Baseball banned all-time hits leader Pete Rose from the league for life. Unfortunately, that ban isn't being removed this year - or anytime soon - much to the disgust of fans. Speaking to the media this week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred stated that he...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Longtime MLB Announcer Won't Return For 2023 Season

The Miami Marlins parted ways with radio announcer Glenn Geffner on Wednesday. The MLB organization decided not to renew the veteran broadcaster's contract for the 2023 season, ending his 15-year run with the franchise. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the Marlins want a more conversational approach to their...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Lines on Trea Turner's next team, from Phillies to Yankees

The Los Angeles Dodgers won a franchise record 111 games in the 2022 regular season, and star shortstop Trea Turner was a big reason why. Turner finished the regular season with 194 hits, second in Major League Baseball only to his Dodgers teammate Freddie Freeman. While hitting second between Freeman and fellow superstar Mookie Betts in the Dodgers' lineup for most of the year, Turner recorded a .298 batting average and started in the All-Star game alongside Betts and Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheStreet

World Series Champion Moving Closer to a Sale

Sports have officially entered a new paradigm that has connected some of the most iconic sports franchises to Wall Street in ways that were unheard of previously. The appeal from Wall Street's view is obvious. Values for sports franchises have shot up in recent years, and there are few signs that the trend won't continue in the near future.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player

The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Carlos Correa is a 28-year-old superstar. Which MLB teams could sign him?

About eight months ago at a spring training facility in Florida, Carlos Correa sat alongside his agent, Scott Boras, at a news conference to officially announce his new team. It was not in Lakeland with the Tigers, as many had expected at the beginning of the offseason. Nor was it in nearby Tampa with the Yankees, who had opted instead to go the stopgap route at shortstop rather than splurge for the superstar. It wasn't in Clearwater, either, as the Phillies viewed the outfield as more of a pressing need and spent accordingly.
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy