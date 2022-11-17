ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Stewart to make feature directorial debut in adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch's best-selling memoir The Chronology Of Water starring Imogen Poots

By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Kristen Stewart is continuing on with her work behind the camera as she's now set to make her feature-length film directorial debut.

The Twilight actress will helm the film adaption of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir The Chronology of Water, which became a New York Times best-seller list after its 2010 release.

Stewart co-wrote the screenplay with Andy Mingo and British actress Imogen Poots has been tapped to star as Yuknavitch, in the story of her tumultuous life.

Role change: Kristen Stewart, 32, will step behind the camera once again and make her feature film directorial debut in the adaption of Lidia Yuknavitch's memoir The Chronology of Water, which made it onto The New York Times best-seller list after its release in 2010

'Lidia's memoir honors corporeal experience, radically. To make that experience physical feels vital to me and what this impulse means…is that it absolutely must be a film,' Stewart, 32, said in a statement to Deadline.

She added, 'This project has been cooking for five years with the help of Scott Free, whom I could not be more privileged to have as partners and friends.'

The film is a reunion of sorts for Stewart and Scott Free Productions, who teamed up for her short-film directorial debut Come Swim (2017), which she also wrote and screened at both Cannes and Sundance.

Leading lady: British actress Imogen Poots has been tapped to star as Yuknavitch, in the story of her tumultuous life; Poots pictured in April 
As per Deadline , the memoir is a 'lyrical journey through a life saved by art,' and centers on a young woman who 'finds her voice through the written word and her salvation as a swimmer – ultimately becoming a triumphant teacher, mother, and a singular modern writer

The Los Angeles native also previous directed the short film Crickets (2020), as part of the anthology series Homemade, and a music video for the songs Take Me To The South (2014) by Sage + The Saints and Down Side Of Me (2017) by the Scottish pop band Chvrches.

Scott Free's Ridley Scott and Michael Pruss are producing alongside Mingo, and while the production company's Rebecca Feuer will serve as an executive producer on the film.

'Ridley and I are delighted to be working with Kristen again, this time on her feature directorial debut, adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch's extraordinary memoir,' said Pruss.

'Just as we have seen in Kristen's short films as a director, I have no doubt that she will bring that same level of style, uniqueness and fearless emotionality to The Chronology of Water.'

As per Deadline, the memoir is a 'lyrical journey through a life saved by art,' and centers on a young woman who 'finds her voice through the written word and her salvation as a swimmer – ultimately becoming a triumphant teacher, mother, and a singular modern writer.

'A survivor's story, a sexually abrasive and honest coming of age, the film is a physical memory wash of the inner life of author Lidia Yuknavitch,' the synopsis concludes.

In an example of her passion for the material, Stewart has been previously quoted as saying, 'If I don’t make this movie before the end of the year, I'll die.'

Stewart went on to offer some high praise and a bode of confidence to her leading lady ahead of the shoot for The Chronology of Water.

Resume: Most recently, Stewart worked in front of the camera starring as Diana, Princess of Wales in historical psychological drama film Spencer (2021), which earned her an Oscar nomination; she then starred in the science fiction horror drama Crimes of the Future (2022)

'Imogen Poots will carry this movie and the staggering weight of Lidia's life,' the Spencer star shared, adding, 'She can hold it. I am beyond lucky to have her.'

Poots, 33, first gained worldwide recognition for her role in the post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Weeks Later (2007), which was the sequel to the hit film 28 Days Later (2002).

Her resume also includes Cracks (2009), Centurion (2010), Fright Night (2011), SA Late Quartet (2012), and Jimi: All Is By My Side (2013).

Most recently, Poots has starred in the science fiction neo-Western series Outer Range, alongside Josh Brolin, which just got renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime in October.

Lead for TV: Most recently, Poots has starred in the science fiction neo-Western series Outer Range, alongside Josh Brolin, which just renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime

