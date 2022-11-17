Idaho’s Moala in line for Big Sky newcomer of the year honor

Just one year ago, Idaho junior transfer linebacker Paul Moala tore his Achilles for the second time in two years as a member of Notre Dame’s football team.

Moala’s three years with the Fighting Irish didn’t go as planned. He never started a game, registering just 22 total tackles and a forced fumble.

With one regular-season game remaining in his first season as a Vandal, he’s more than doubled his career tackles (52), has two sacks, a forced fumble and four interceptions.

“I’ve just adjusted well to the scheme,” Moala said. “Especially with it getting late in the season, it allows me to play faster since I’m more familiar with the defense. A lot (of it) also has to do with faith, and it’s not just belief but it’s a little bit of work that goes into it. I wanted to make sure that I didn’t lose that faith and that I was putting in that work.”

His ability to come back from an injury that most players don’t has been remarkable, especially when you consider where he now is. Moala has been playing at an All-Big Sky Conference level and has a shot to earn the conference’s newcomer of the year award once the season concludes.

“I had to make sure as I keep the faith I’m showing the faith, especially with the work that I’m putting in,” Moala said. “Especially in the summer, I had to stretch my Achilles and calf muscles and made sure that it was at full strength.”

Moala’s faith has kept him level-headed as he transferred from the mecca of college football to somewhere people would consider the middle of nowhere. Not only did his faith keep him strong, but his Polynesian culture also helped him maintain a positive outlook.

When Moala came on his first official visit to the campus, he met senior linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae, who also is a Polynesian. After the pair got acquainted, they started to talk Xs and Os and the possibility of playing next to each other in 2022.

“It’s been truly a blessing playing (with Fa’avae),” Moala said. “I told him straight up when I met him that it was going to be a fun year. We had a natural connection from our backgrounds. He was one of the main reasons I came (to Idaho). We had that connection that was automatic.”

When watching the Idaho defense and looking at Fa’avae and Moala’s styles of play, it becomes obvious that they’re playing for more than just themselves.

Fa’avae was the lifeblood of Idaho’s defense a year ago and he has continued to be this season, leading team with a career-high 91 tackles. He’s also added two sacks, a forced fumble and 4.5 tackles for loss. Combined, they account for more than 20 percent of Idaho’s stops on defense.

Playing alongside Fa’avae, who’s a tackling machine, has allowed Moala to drop back into coverage. That’s helped Moala to register a team-high five takeaways. Having elite ball skills isn’t new for Moala, who played a bit of safety and receiver in high school.

He also competed in rugby for three years and was a vital part of his team that played in two national championship games. His time as a rugby player taught him lessons that translate onto the football field, from ball control to tackling form.

“It was a great experience to play against the best of the best,” Moala said. “Just to be able to have fun and do something that I enjoy was cool. It helps you work with a team and it’s helped me understand the fundamentals of tackling. A lot of guys want to lead with their helmet, and I think rugby has helped me master that form.”