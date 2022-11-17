Read full article on original website
247Sports
UTSA Wins 9th Game of 2022
UTSA continued their winning ways by blowing out Rice 41-7 Saturday afternoon in Houston. Here are some thoughts on the win…. UTSA came out and dominated Rice. For the second game in a row the Roadrunners led from beginning to end. UTSA used two first-quarter takeaways to help build a 21-0 first quarter lead they would not relinquish. Overall, it was another strong performance by the Roadrunners in all three phases of the game.
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
CBS Sports
Rice vs. UTSA: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The UTSA Roadrunners and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Rice Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense. The Louisiana Tech...
foxsanantonio.com
Harlan on to second round of the high school football playoffs
The Harlan Hawks continue their streak of teams making it to the post season, and this one already has a blowout win under its belt. Now it's on to Round 2 to see if they can continue to make a dent in the playoff bracket. Here's more.
San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
San Antonio, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dripping Springs High School football team will have a game with Louis D Brandeis High School on November 19, 2022, 12:00:00.
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
foxsanantonio.com
Best of the best compete at Mariachi Extravaganza at the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA’s Mariachi group is competing at the Mariachi Extravaganza. The National Music Festival has been going on all week over at the Lila Cockrell theatre in downtown San Antonio. The competition brings middle school, high school, and college teams from around the country to go...
4 Great Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSAT 12
Las Palapas to open restaurant in Schertz
San Antonio-based Las Palapas restaurant is adding Schertz to its growing list of new locations. Construction on the restaurant in Schertz is expected to start on April 1, 2023, and be complete on Dec. 1, 2023, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) filing. The new 7,531-square-foot...
KVUE
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken to open location in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Tennessee-based Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is set to open another location in the Austin area, with space leased in a former H-E-B in San Marcos. According to the Austin Business Journal, the franchisee who brought the restaurant to Texas, Janet Hickerson, is behind the new outpost. Hickerson and her late husband opened the chain’s Downtown Austin location in 2014, followed by a location in Houston in 2018 and San Antonio in 2021.
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Thursday, November 17, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, fall sewing, a handmade market, recipes and Texas Trippin’. Fall sewing crafts from Mesquite Bean Fabrics will keep the cabin fever away this year!. Jen takes us Texas Trippin’ to Hye Thai restaurant. Boerne Handmade Market is happening this weekend...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in San Antonio
Having some extra cash around the holiday season is always a blessing, whether you're looking to buy some extra presents or make sure the Thanksgiving spread is nice and healthy, one lucky Texan is going to see a big boost this season once they claim this top-prize they scored.
foxsanantonio.com
Fans attending Grupo Firme concert at the Alamodome should plan to arrive early, city says
SAN ANTONIO -- If you plan on singing 'Calidad' with the rest of the 'Grupo Firme' fans this Saturday, the city is suggesting to get to the Alamodome early to avoid heavy traffic. The city says the award-winning Mexican band is expected to bring in a crowd of approximately 30,000.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver killed in major accident on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
foxsanantonio.com
Fire crews battle South Side blaze for several hours
Bexar County Fire Department crews battled a blaze in South Bexar County early Saturday morning. Around 2:23 a.m. Bexar county firefighters were called out to the Superior Silica Sands San Antonio business off Pleasanton Rd., near Duke Rd., where flames could be seen shooting out of a building. Because of...
foxsanantonio.com
Rainy weekend ahead as cold front expected to move through San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO - Friday is our first completely cloudy day as low level moisture begins pushing north before a cold front arrives tonight. Also, an area of low pressure will be developing southeast of Brownsville over the gulf and slowly moving north. As this low slowly moves north, moisture will continue to pump into our region with drizzle and patches of rain likely by tonight through Saturday.
KSAT 12
Traffic Alert: Jackknifed trailer closes Highway 281 N at Thousand Oaks
SAN ANTONIO – The northbound lanes of Highway 281 at Thousand Oaks are temporarily closed after an 18-wheeler jackknifed Saturday. Drivers experienced heavy traffic Saturday morning just before 8 a.m. after a crash on the city’s northside. The crash left an 18-wheeler dangling off an elevated reach of...
Strong earthquake hits western Texas; buildings shake in San Antonio
A strong earthquake that hit western Texas was felt hundreds miles away in San Antonio, where officials at a local college canceled classes Wednesday night.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final lineup for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The final lineup for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is here and it's packed with an amazing group of talented musicians with something for everyone!. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 9-26, 2023, at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.
