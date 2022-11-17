UTSA continued their winning ways by blowing out Rice 41-7 Saturday afternoon in Houston. Here are some thoughts on the win…. UTSA came out and dominated Rice. For the second game in a row the Roadrunners led from beginning to end. UTSA used two first-quarter takeaways to help build a 21-0 first quarter lead they would not relinquish. Overall, it was another strong performance by the Roadrunners in all three phases of the game.

