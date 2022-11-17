Read full article on original website
Pathologist on the Worst and Most Painful Ways to Die
Forensic pathologist Charmaine van Wyk told Newsweek medieval forms of torture would rank highly in terms of most horrific deaths.
Science Believes Consciousness Survives Death (Opinion Piece)
Has Science Finally Found Proof Our Consciousness Continues After Death?. According to Dr. Sam Parnia of NYC Langone, who spends a lot of his time studying the process of death and dying, the process of separation is one of peace and awareness.
The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
Phys.org
Tattoos found on ancient Egyptian women appear to ask for protection during childbirth
A pair of researchers, one with the University of Missouri at Saint Louis, the other at Johns Hopkins University, has found evidence of tattoos on the bodies of women who lived in Egypt thousands of years ago. In their paper published in The Journal of Egyptian Archaeology, Marie-Lys Arnette and Anne Austin, describe the tattoos and outline their ideas regarding why the women had them.
WATCH: Hundreds of Sheep Have Been Mysteriously Walking in a Circle for Over 10 Days
A flock of sheep in China has mysteriously been walking in circles for days, and the strange phenomenon has the internet perplexed. Since the sheep began circling nearly two weeks ago, hundreds of the furry farm animals have joined their flock mates. What makes the incessant circular motion of the...
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
‘Everything is dead’: Animal carcasses litter Kenyan landscape as megadrought and climate change collide
As the Horn of Africa struggles with its worst drought in 40 years, nature seems to have turned on its head in Kenya.Hardy, drought-resistant species like zebras and elephants are dropping dead en masse. Vultures are so fat from feasting on carrion they can barely fly. In southern Kenya, home to some of the world’s most productive grasslands, bushes stretch for miles without a leaf in sight as animals collapse and die from starvation in the dust near Amboseli National Park.These are some of the shocking sights captured by wildlife photographer Charlie Hamilton James, who traveled to the region earlier...
The Stain from the Decomposed Body of Margaret Schilling That Could Never Be Cleaned
This is the eerie and unnerving story of a patient called Margaret Schilling. According to the reports, this young woman of mental health problems and disabilities. It is said that one day on December 2, 1978, Margaret Schilling disappeared. At the time of this mystery, she was a patient of “The Ridges” a mental health facility originally known as The Athens Mental Health Center.
AI predicts that a dinosaur thought to be predatory may have been an herbivore
Researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to discover information on dinosaurs, specifically to find out if a certain dinosaur was a predator or not. AI has shown that the dinosaur typically thought to be a carnivore may actually have been an herbivore. The study was published recently in the Journal of...
Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines
New research is shining a light on the ways that babies born via C-section may react differently to vaccines compared to those born vaginally.
‘Kangaroo mother care’ best for early and low birth-weight babies, says WHO
Premature and low birth-weight babies should be placed in immediate contact with their caregivers’ skin after birth to improve their health outcomes and chances of survival, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said. The guidelines mark a significant change from earlier guidance, and will apply to all infants born...
MedicalXpress
People with attachment anxiety more likely to create false memories when they can see the person talking
Adults who frequently worry about being rejected or abandoned by those closest to them are more prone to having false memories when they can see who is conveying the information, a new study suggests. The authors, SMU's Nathan Hudson and Michigan State University's William J. Chopik, found that adults with...
THE BEGINNINGS OF THE MIND AND LANGUAGE
Mankind in the Making by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE BEGINNINGS OF THE MIND AND LANGUAGE. The newborn child is at first no more than an animal. Indeed, it is among the lowest and most helpless of all animals, a mere vegetative lump; assimilation incarnate—wailing. It is for the first day in its life deaf, it squints blindly at the world, its limbs are beyond its control, its hands clutch drowningly at anything whatever that drifts upon this vast sea of being into which it has plunged so amazingly. And imperceptibly, subtly, so subtly that never at any time can we mark with certainty the increment of its coming, there creeps into this soft and claimant little creature a mind, a will, a personality, the beginning of all that is real and spiritual in man. In a little while there are eyes full of interest and clutching hands full of purpose, smiles and frowns, the babbling beginning of expression and affections and aversions. Before the first year is out there is obedience and rebellion, choice and self-control, speech has commenced, and the struggle of the newcomer to stand on his feet in this world of men. The process is unanalyzable; given a certain measure of care and protection, these things come spontaneously; with the merest rough encouragement of things and voices about the child, they are evoked.
THE ECONOMIC PROCESS
The Future in America by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE ECONOMIC PROCESS. Let me try now and make some sort of general picture of the American nation as it impresses itself upon me. It is, you will understand, the vision of a hurried bird of passage, defective and inaccurate at every point of detail, but perhaps for my present purpose not so very much the worse for that. The fact that I am transitory and bring a sort of theorizing naïveté to this review is just what gives me the chance to remark these obvious things the habituated have forgotten. I have already tried to render something of the effect of huge unrestrained growth and material progress that America first gives one, and I have pointed out that so far America seems to me only to refresh an old impression, to give starkly and startlingly what is going on everywhere, what is indeed as much in evidence in Birkenhead or Milan or London or Calcutta, a huge extension of human power and the scale of human operations. This growth was elaborated in the physical and chemical laboratories and the industrial experiments of the eighteenth and early nineteenth century, and chiefly in Europe. The extension itself is nothing typically American. Nevertheless America now shows it best. America is most under the stress and urgency of it, resonates most readily and loudly to its note.
The business of renting wombs is thriving–and surrogates don’t always understand the risks. Here’s the reproductive ethics debate America should be having
Assisted reproduction is a booming industry–and the demand for gestational carriers has never been higher. By the time Ceara Lewis considered becoming a surrogate, she’d already had two children of her own. Each of those pregnancies, she told me, was “perfect.” She delivered her babies so quickly that no epidural was administered either time.
Crisis
Marriage by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Crisis. Crisis prevailed in Buryhamstreet that night. On-161- half a dozen sleepless pillows souls communed with the darkness, and two at least of those pillows were wet with tears.
World
As Earth surpasses 8 billion people, 'the planet can feed and sustain billions more,' demographer says
Eight billion: That's the number of people now living on planet Earth, according to a UN report. And it took only 11 years for the world's population to grow from 7 billion to 8 billion. In a symbolic move, a baby girl born today in the Philippines was welcomed as...
ancientpages.com
Mystery Of The Boxgrave Humans – Fossils In The UK Reveal How Ancient Europeans Were Connected
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - Piecing together the story of human evolution is an undeniably complex task. However, new research has brought us closer to understanding how early humans in Britain may have been related to other European populations over 400,000 years ago. Four human species that were living across...
BBC
Empty Southend care beds are criminal says health boss
A care home manager said it was "criminal" that more hospital patients were not being discharged into empty beds within the community. Michael Daley, who is also chair of the South Essex Care and Health Association, said he did not understand why some homes were not being used. The association's...
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 78
The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 78. Rate of practice speed, fourteen words to the minute. Good movement leads to good writing; good position leads to good movement. Watch the position; watch the movement.
