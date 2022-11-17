ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What channel is the Bengals game on? How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers on Sunday

By Kyle Brown, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
The bye week has come and past and the second half of the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season begins Sunday the same way the first half started:

With the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Week 1 couldn't have gone much worse for the Bengals. Quarterback Joe Burrow had five turnovers, but the Bengals lost the game in large part because of a season-ending injury to long snapper Clark Harris. The Steelers were able to win in Cincinnati after losing twice to the Bengals in 2021.

Bengals vs. Steelers:La'el Collins gets a chance at redemption against Steelers star T.J. Watt

Bengals QB Joe Burrow:'Playing smart': Bengals QB Joe Burrow has been forced to evolve, and he has thrived

It's been mostly downhill since for the Steelers, who enter the matchup at 3-6 on the year and are in last-place in the AFC North.

For the Bengals, the first half was a struggle at times. Cincinnati has gone 5-2 since starting the year 0-2 but are 0-3 in the AFC North. Injuries to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive back Chidobe Awuzie have thrown wrenches into both the offensive and defensive game plans, but the Bengals could see the return of D.J. Reader, a key defensive lineman, this week.

Here's what to know about the Bengals and the Steelers this week.

Is the Bengals and Steelers game on 'Sunday Night Football?' Nope

The Bengals and Steelers were suppose to play on "Sunday Night Football" this week, but the game was "flexed" out of the coveted primetime spot in favor of the AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Those two teams played on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 2 earlier this season and will be in primetime again.

The Bengals next scheduled primetime matchup is on Jan. 2-- one day after sports betting becomes legal in Ohio-- on "Monday Night Football" against the Buffalo Bills. For the Bengals to be flexed into a "Sunday Night Football" game, the NFL would have to announce the change 12 days before, meaning the Bengals matchup with AFC South leader Tennessee Titans will not be flexed to Sunday night.

Want to make a sports bet in Cincinnati?You can at these Kroger locations in 2023

When do the Bengals play the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh.

What channel is the Bengals game on in Week 5?

The Bengals and Steelers play on CBS (WKRC-Channel 12 locally).

Who is announcing the Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers game?

  • Greg Gumble (play-by-play)
  • Adam Archuleta (Analysis)

What is the Bengals point spread against the Steelers?

As of Tuesday night, the Bengals are a 4.5-point favorite. The over/under is 41.5.

