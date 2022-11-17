Read full article on original website
Related
The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama review – a guide for life from the former first lady
N her wonderful autobiography, Becoming, Michelle Obama tells a story about the time her family visited some African American friends who had moved to a predominantly white area in the suburbs. At the end of the visit, Obama’s father discovered that “someone had scratched a line across the side of his beloved Buick, a thin ugly gulch that ran across the door and towards the tail of the car. It had been done with a key or a rock and was in no way accidental.”
Opinion/Leedom: The holiday season brings with it traditions - and some changes
We’re Americans, and we’re entering a time when traditions are all over our land. One of them is eating too much. The so-called holidays are times to open the squeaky cabinet drawer where Grandma’s and Aunt Hilda’s recipes have weathered yet another year in their three-by-five metal boxes that have rusted at corners. The holidays are the time of year to bake mince pies and cranberry bread. They’re traditions that date back to whom and when is...
Cautious Clay: ‘My dad’s making an effort to be in my life’
You might not know who Cautious Clay is, but you’ve most likely heard his music. He’s behind the perky beat that drives Taylor Swift’s “London Boy”, the multimillion-streamed tribute to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s hometown, and the remix of “Ocean Eyes” – Billie Eilish’s breakthrough single – which was commissioned by her brother and co-writer, Finneas. There’s a good chance you’ve heard him in films or on TV, too. His 2018 debut “Cold War”, which melded a Frank Ocean level of introspection with gospel harmonies and slick pop production, cropped up in the soundtracks for both Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart and...
North Dallas Gazette
Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT
The North Dallas Gazette provides information and African American community news and events. The communities served include Dallas, Plano, Irving, Richardson, Garland, Frisco, McKinney and North Dallas. The weekly newspaper published each Thursday spotlights Dallas business news also.http://www.northdallasgazette.com
Comments / 0