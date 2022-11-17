Dr. Philip Potter is a new change of pace this year at Memorial. Since Dr. Potter took over as principal and started the school year, students and teachers alike have noticed his drive to create a strong learning culture. Although Dr. Potter is new to MHS, he is not new to education, beginning his 13th year in the field- having held many school leadership positions throughout the years. He has spent the last three years as the principal of Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy, and previously administrated in other Dallas high schools. His mission to create a world-class learning environment inspires members of MHS to have passion in their learning. I spoke with Dr. Potter to learn more about his plans for this school year.

