NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Will Offer Free Meals During Fall Break
Dallas ISD will offer both "on-site" or "pop-up" free meal services to all children ages 1-18, on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at select locations. “It’s a wholesome thing to invite our students back on campus to enjoy the holidays with nutritious meals and friends,” said Michael Rosenberger, executive director of Food and Child Nutrition Services. “Many parents rely on these programs during the holiday break, and it is our commitment to ensure our Dallas ISD students have access to healthy meals even when they are not in school.”
dallasexpress.com
Macy’s and Clothes4Souls Distributed 500 Coats to Dallas Residents
Clothes4Souls partnered with Macy’s and distributed 500 new coats to Hope Dallas on November 17. Soles4Souls and Macy’s volunteers partnered with local charities and service entities to distribute the coats to people in need in the Dallas area, according to a press release. The organizations gathered at Bryan...
dallasexpress.com
Mayor Johnson Confronts ‘Scourge of Homelessness’ in State of the City Address
Over the past several months, The Dallas Express has highlighted the city’s growing problem of homelessness and vagrancy. Now, even Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has recognized the city’s “scourge of homelessness.”. “Like almost every major city in the nation, the ranks of our homeless population have swelled...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Activists Attack Dallas Police Oversight Board They Helped Create
Some Dallas activists who fought for community police oversight turned against the board they helped create this week. Some called for the resignation of the chairman they once supported. Chairman Jesuorobo Enobakhare said some improvements are needed in the oversight program, but he and other board members defend the work...
Principal credited with 'climate and culture' changes that lead to turnaround
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At Dade Middle School in Dallas, it doesn't take much for a history lesson, or a science class – that students help lead – to turn into a pep rally. "We want to make this school better, "says 7th grade student Ja'Kyre McCoy after leading his peers through a class. The instruction punctuated by snaps, claps and 'woo hoos' to encourage students who respond with correct answers. "Sometimes you have to get up there and show who you are," he said.And they are rock stars. Once the lowest performing neighborhood middle school in Dallas ISD - one that...
purewow.com
Where to Volunteer in Dallas This Thanksgiving
Giving love and light is one of the most rewarding ways to spend your holiday. Are you grateful for your many blessings this year? Looking for a way to give back to the community that has given you so much? Here’s where to volunteer in Dallas this holiday season, before or after you delight in that epic turkey day spread.
School districts use legal loopholes to ensure classes have enough teachers
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In Martazia Badger's second grade classroom, there are 25 students and it's often a tight squeeze. "They're used to scooting over or making room for someone," Badger said. "As long as they're spread out, hey, get in where you can get in." For grades four and under, state law sets a limit of 22 students per class, but there are plenty of ways to get around that. Like many districts, Mesquite ISD, where Mrs. Badger works, said it has no choice. School districts can ask for a waiver. CBS11 found...
keranews.org
The Dallas police and fire pension fund is short $3 billion
The Dallas Police and Fire Pension System Fund is facing a $3 billion unfunded liability, city officials were told this week. City council members learned on Tuesday that a 2017 legislative plan to solve decades-long problems with the fund was not as successful as the city hoped. As it stands, the pension fund — which provides retirement, death and disability benefits to Dallas police and fire rescue employees — won’t be fully funded for another 68 years if nothing changes, according to a presentation to the council's Government Performance and Financial Management Committee.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Trustee Hosts Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway
Dozens of families will have a hot holiday meal thanks to a Dallas ISD board member and some generous neighbors. Dallas ISD trustee Maxie Johnson hosted a thanksgiving dinner giveaway at South Oak Cliff High School on Wednesday night. Turkeys, ham and sides were purchased with donations made by surrounding...
mhstheshield.com
Meet MHS’ new principal, Dr. Potter
Dr. Philip Potter is a new change of pace this year at Memorial. Since Dr. Potter took over as principal and started the school year, students and teachers alike have noticed his drive to create a strong learning culture. Although Dr. Potter is new to MHS, he is not new to education, beginning his 13th year in the field- having held many school leadership positions throughout the years. He has spent the last three years as the principal of Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy, and previously administrated in other Dallas high schools. His mission to create a world-class learning environment inspires members of MHS to have passion in their learning. I spoke with Dr. Potter to learn more about his plans for this school year.
Grand Prairie ISD parents express concern over school lunches
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – School lunches were not on the Grand Prairie ISD school board meeting agenda Thursday night but still, some parents showed up to express their disappointment with them. They said they are not nutritious. "This is what they post on their website that they say that they're serving and in reality, it's this," said Edgar Suarez as he held a sign with photos of the two lunches. He said he understands why his two kids are refusing to eat the lunches."It's outrageous," he said."If you're hungry, you're not going to concentrate. You're going to be thinking of what...
dallasfreepress.com
Watermark wants a zoning change for its South Dallas church in the historic Pearl C. Anderson School. Neighbors want to know: Why?
Walking the hallways of Pearl C. Anderson Learning Center in South Dallas, Ken Smith, 69, says he can still remember the first time he entered the “big, beautiful new school right down the street” from his home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood of South Dallas. More than...
klif.com
DFW Rental Market Trending Lower
(WBAP/KLIF) — Rental rates in the DFW area are on the downtrend, at least for now. The rental market is cooling off after a 23% increase since 2020. According to Chris Salviati with Apartment List, the median price for a one-bedroom rental varies across the metroplex. A typical one-bedroom apartment in Fort Worth goes for the average rental price of $1,158, while Arlington is at $1,112, Dallas $1,231, and in Denton $1,166.
fox4news.com
Gun found at Dallas ISD elementary school
DALLAS - Dallas police found a gun inside a Dallas ISD elementary school on Thursday. Thomas Tolbert Elementary School principal LaKeisha Smith-Bluitt sent a letter to parents on Thursday informing parents about the discovery. Smith-Bluitt says the gun was never used inside of the school. Police believe the gun was...
Plano ISD discussing 2 options for 2023-24 academic calendar
Plano ISD is considering two options for the district's academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Plano ISD board of trustees reviewed two draft calendar options for the 2023-24 school year during its Nov. 15 meeting. Staff considered several factors when putting together the calendars, including considerations...
Built through kinship adoption, this North Texas family is thriving
DALLAS — Richard and Laura Espino have eight kids. They each had a child from a previous relationship, plus two biological children together. Then, after legally adopting three siblings through kinship adoption, they got a surprise phone call notifying them of an opportunity to add another sibling to their family.
duncanville.com
Duncanville Fire Station 271 Groundbreaking Ceremony Thursday, December 1, 2022
Duncanville, TX – The City of Duncanville is proceeding with the construction of the new Fire Station 271. The community is invited to attend a special groundbreaking ceremony to be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 308 West Camp Wisdom Road, Duncanville, Texas 75116. Attendees...
Several Plano facilities to close for Thanksgiving
Several city of Plano facilities will close for Thanksgiving. (Community Impact staff) The city of Plano will operate on an altered schedule for Thanksgiving, according to the city’s website. Trash and recycling collection scheduled for Nov. 24 will occur Nov. 25, while several city facilities will close for the...
Report says this is the true cost of living in Dallas
When you consider living in any city in America most people will look at schools, jobs, things to do, and places to eat, but how much you think you'll have to make to live there might slip your mind.
bdmag.com
Toll Brothers Apartment Living® and Equity Residential Celebrate the Groundbreaking of Three New Luxury Rental Communities in North Texas
The groundbreaking marks the start of construction of more than 1,000 luxury units throughout Dallas-Fort Worth area, and kicks off joint venture between Toll Brothers Apartment Living and Equity Residential. Dallas, Texas — Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder...
